'We Can Compete or We Can Give Up': Mizzou's NIL Collective Goes Public

“It’s not that we’re behind the eight ball," the collective's CEO Greg Steinhoff said. "People perceive we are because we haven’t been public, but we’ve got a track record of being able to do this.”

Missouri Tigers Athletics has officially revealed its Name, Image, and Likeness collective.

The collective, which is called "Advancing Missouri Athletes" , became open to the public Wednesday for donations and unveiling of an official website on Thursday. It's been a behind-the-scenes operation for the collective for the first few months of existence, but now donors can begin putting money into a pool dedicated specifically for athletes.

AMA chief executive officer, Greg Steinhoff, made sure to let everyone know that Mizzou has been ahead of the curve in this regard.

“A few Missouri fans got together a year ago and put together a fund and we ended up with the 15th best (football) recruiting class in America,” Steinhoff said. “It’s not that we’re behind the eight ball. People perceive we are because we haven’t been public, but we’ve got a track record of being able to do this.

He says that the university had no choice but to jump into the fruitful NIL sphere that has dominated the college football world over the past year, especially in the SEC. Steinhoff said, "we can compete or we can give up."

“We are in the SEC, we’re competing with the big boys,” Steinhoff continued. “We can choose to compete, and that means take advantage of this opportunity for all of us to vest in the team and be a part of what we see on the field or on the court and we can go for it. Or we can choose to disengage and if we do that it’s not gonna be good for our athletic teams or the University, the community, so on and so on.

Former Mizzou basketball star Laurence Bowers and former Tigers football player Bud Sasser are AMA's final two primary faces. Sasser serves as the collective's COO while Bowers is AMA's Executive Director.

“This is called a collective for a reason. It’s going to be a collective effort. In order for us to be competitive in the SEC, we’re going to need every fan that wears black and gold,” Bowers said. “I want everybody to understand the importance of NIL in that even a little bit goes a long way. I think we can be competitive, but it’s going to come down to the desire, the admiration and the will of people to contribute to AMA.”

Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed SB 718 Thursday, which will allow coaches to be involved in discussions for how NIL funds are used. Mizzou athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois, football coach Eli Drinkwitz, women's basketball coach Robin Pingeton, and men's basketball coach Dennis Gates were all present for the bill signing.

It won't go into effect until August 28.

But for now, Steinhoff wants the state of Missouri to band together to make this collective the best in the country.

“We have one major University in a state of six million people that’s in the SEC and we have the financial base and the support is there,” Steinhoff said. “We just have to get everybody to recognize it, take ownership of it and be a part of it.”

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here