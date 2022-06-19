ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

'We Can Compete or We Can Give Up': Mizzou's NIL Collective Goes Public

By Zach Dimmitt
Mizzou Sports Talk
Mizzou Sports Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nEQcL_0gFFugQv00

“It’s not that we’re behind the eight ball," the collective's CEO Greg Steinhoff said. "People perceive we are because we haven’t been public, but we’ve got a track record of being able to do this.”

Missouri Tigers Athletics has officially revealed its Name, Image, and Likeness collective.

The collective, which is called "Advancing Missouri Athletes" , became open to the public Wednesday for donations and unveiling of an official website on Thursday. It's been a behind-the-scenes operation for the collective for the first few months of existence, but now donors can begin putting money into a pool dedicated specifically for athletes.

AMA chief executive officer, Greg Steinhoff, made sure to let everyone know that Mizzou has been ahead of the curve in this regard.

“A few Missouri fans got together a year ago and put together a fund and we ended up with the 15th best (football) recruiting class in America,” Steinhoff said. “It’s not that we’re behind the eight ball. People perceive we are because we haven’t been public, but we’ve got a track record of being able to do this.

He says that the university had no choice but to jump into the fruitful NIL sphere that has dominated the college football world over the past year, especially in the SEC. Steinhoff said, "we can compete or we can give up."

“We are in the SEC, we’re competing with the big boys,” Steinhoff continued. “We can choose to compete, and that means take advantage of this opportunity for all of us to vest in the team and be a part of what we see on the field or on the court and we can go for it. Or we can choose to disengage and if we do that it’s not gonna be good for our athletic teams or the University, the community, so on and so on.

Former Mizzou basketball star Laurence Bowers and former Tigers football player Bud Sasser are AMA's final two primary faces. Sasser serves as the collective's COO while Bowers is AMA's Executive Director.

“This is called a collective for a reason. It’s going to be a collective effort. In order for us to be competitive in the SEC, we’re going to need every fan that wears black and gold,” Bowers said. “I want everybody to understand the importance of NIL in that even a little bit goes a long way. I think we can be competitive, but it’s going to come down to the desire, the admiration and the will of people to contribute to AMA.”

Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed SB 718 Thursday, which will allow coaches to be involved in discussions for how NIL funds are used. Mizzou athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois, football coach Eli Drinkwitz, women's basketball coach Robin Pingeton, and men's basketball coach Dennis Gates were all present for the bill signing.

It won't go into effect until August 28.

But for now, Steinhoff wants the state of Missouri to band together to make this collective the best in the country.

“We have one major University in a state of six million people that’s in the SEC and we have the financial base and the support is there,” Steinhoff said. “We just have to get everybody to recognize it, take ownership of it and be a part of it.”

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri College Sports
tncontentexchange.com

- Two on dean’s list at Mizzou

A pair of students at the University of Missouri in Columbia with Seymour ties recently were honored for their academic prowess. Kinley Richards and William Wehmer, both of Seymour, were named to the Mizzou dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. Both posted a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

University of Missouri graduate wins Miss Missouri 2022

A panel of judges selected University of Missouri graduate Clare Marie Kuebler of Wildwood as the new Miss Missouri. In a release from Leslie A Meyer Photography, Kuebler was selected after a week of preliminary competition, production rehearsals, and events in Mexico, Missouri. During the competition, Kuebler performed a lyrical...
MEXICO, MO
themissouritimes.com

Missouri Right to Life endorses candidates in key Senate primaries

Jefferson City, Mo — Missouri Right to Life (MRL), Missouri’s most impactful pro-life political action committee (PAC) released eleven endorsements for state Senate races Wednesday morning. The PAC has held repeated meetings over the last several weeks to settle on its endorsements, according to a press release. Several...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Robin Pingeton
Person
Dennis Gates
Person
Laurence Bowers
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) – Missouri’s absentee ballot voting period is now underway. Anyone who’s going to be out of town on August Second can go to their local election authority to request a ballot. Voters who are incapacitated or confined due to illness or physical disability, incarcerated, seeking religious exemptions, or are working at the polls on Election Day can also request an absentee ballot be mailed to them. If you’re mailing in your ballot, Missouri law requires that applications for absentee ballots be received by Five P-M on the second Wednesday prior to Election Day. The deadline for absentee voting IN PERSON is Five P-M the day before the election.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Shuttering Jefferson City power plant could cost millions; analysis shows state missed out on billions in business attraction projects

As a growing number of Americans transition back to in-person work, a large number of them are expressing a preference for a four-day workweek. In fact, 83% of respondents to a recent survey indicated they prefer shorter weeks. Some employers are listening, shifting to fewer days of work but more hours per day. Multiple nonprofit organizations in Missouri have recently adopted such schedules. In economic development news, a recent analysis of Missouri's business attraction efforts found the state has missed out on 69 projects in the last five years that were either lost to other states or dropped for other reasons. The state stood to gain as much as $4.3 billion of investment and more than 18,000 jobs from those projects, the analysis showed. In the energy sector, utility Ameren's proposed plans for shuttering its coal-fired power plant in Jefferson County could cost hundreds of millions of dollars. The utility's Rush Island plant has been at the center of a legal fight for the last decade, and it has been cited for frequent environmental infractions. Now, consumer advocates are worried the costs of shutting the plant down will be shouldered largely by ratepayers.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Football#College Football#Recruiting#Missouri Tigers Athletics#Ama#Sec
CJ Coombs

The historical John W. 'Blind' Boone House in Columbia, Missouri used to carry the sound of the piano

The J.W. 'Blind' Boone house in Columbia, Missouri.HornColumbia, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are stories all over the country that celebrate a piece of history and many of them turn out to be gems. The photo above used to be the home of John W. "Blind" Boone. The home built in 1890 is now owned by the City of Columbia, Missouri. At one time, it was also the Stuart P. Parker Funeral Home. In 1980, the home became listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Facebook
kytvnews.com

Two former Missouri frat brothers charged in hazing incident

The Hill— A grand jury indicted two former fraternity members at the University of Missouri-Columbia in connection with a hazing incident last fall that left a student blind and with permanent brain damage. The grand jury in Boone County, Mo., charged Ryan Delanty and Thomas Shultz with a felony charge of hazing and a misdemeanor charge of.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Audio: A resident of Missouri and Pearl Harbor Veteran Dies at 101

A Missouri man who survived the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor has died. Bill McAnany of Jefferson City passed away Wednesday at St. Mary’s Hospital. He served as a U.S. Navy Corpsman and was stationed onboard the hospital ship USS Solace. On the morning of December Seventh, 1941, McAnany was out sightseeing when the attack began and he rushed back to Pearl Harbor and began pulling dead and wounded servicemen out of the water while enemy planes continued attacking.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Mizzou Sports Talk

Mizzou Sports Talk

Columbia, MO
20
Followers
26
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

MizzouSportsTalk brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of Missouri athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/missouri

Comments / 0

Community Policy