'She could easily take home £12m': Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, 18, 'in secret Disney talks for Star Wars role'

By Brenda Dennehy For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Millie Bobby Brown has reportedly held secret talks with Disney executives for a multimillion dollar deal for a role in Star Wars.

The Stranger Things star, 18, who has taken home a million dollars per episode for the fourth series of the Netflix saga, could possibly land a deal worth £12million for another sci-fi franchise.

Millie and her father and manager Robert are already said to be on close terms with Star Wars boss Kathleen Kennedy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=111sWW_0gFFuefT00
Big deal: Millie Bobby Brown has reportedly held secret talks with Disney executives to land a multimillion dollar deal for a role in Star Wars

The Mirror reported that Millie's appeal to younger audiences makes her market value of £12million minimum 'an easy decision for Disney'.

A source told the publication: 'Millie is on Disney's radar for the new Star Wars projects.

'She's had contact with Kathleen, who is aware of her desire to feature in a movie or play a central role in one of the new TV projects for Disney Plus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26F50p_0gFFuefT00
Action! Millie plays Jane Hopper, better known as Eleven - in the Netflix science fiction horror drama series 

'The conversations are informal but there's huge mutual respect there.

'The Disney executives know just how much of an icon she is already for the 10 to 30-year-old audience and what that brings in terms of appeal.

'She could easily take home $15m for a first film or series.

'And she doesn't need to audition – it's more a case of how the director and her bond. She has the gravitas to hold down the lead for that universe.'

MailOnline has contacted Millie's representative for further comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22z0ov_0gFFuefT00
Hit! Variety reported last month that the fourth season of Stranger Things became the third most popular English-language season in Netflix's history in its first 28 days

The news comes after Millie and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi put on a romantic display in a sweet Instagram post he shared earlier this month.

The British beauty and the 20-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi shared a loving embrace against a gorgeous blue sky while out on a hike in nature.

'Ain't no mountain high enough!' Jake captioned the snap, referencing the song of the same that became a hit for singers Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mdat6_0gFFuefT00
Loved-up couple: Millie and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 20, shared a loving embrace in an Instagram photo he posted earlier this month 

Millie jumped into the comments on her boyfriend's post to complete the line: 'can keep me from getting to u babe !!!'

The brunette wore striped knit shorts and a bra top in the photo, and she wore her dyed blond hair tied back in a messy bun.

She contorted her face in a joyous smile as she nuzzled her face against her boyfriend's.

Jake followed the snap up with a solo image of himself, presumably taken by Millie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dORyK_0gFFuefT00
Finishing sentences: 'Ain't no mountain high enough!' Jake captioned the snap, and Millie jumped into the comments to complete the line: 'can keep me from getting to u babe !!!'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=375R3z_0gFFuefT00
Sharing his love: Although both have posted about their romance on social media, Jake has been keeping his love front and center on his Instagram account
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u2MTX_0gFFuefT00
Romance: Late last month, he posted a cute photo of himself out with Millie with a marina in the background. 'Alexa play late night talking by Harry styles,' he captioned it, while adding a second picture of the two kissing in a high-speed blur

He was shirtless, revealing his chiseled abs, and he wore a pair of red athletic shorts as he reached out toward the camera while holding a pair of sunglasses.

Although both have posted about their romance on social media, Jake has been keeping his love front and center on his Instagram account.

Late last month, he posted a cute photo of himself out with Millie with a marina in the background.

'Alexa play late night talking by Harry styles,' he captioned it, while adding a second picture of the two kissing in a high-speed blur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kb2mv_0gFFuefT00
It's official: The couple first sparked romance rumors back in the summer of 2021, and she went official when she posted a picture of Jake kissing her cheek on Instagram; seen May 14 in Brooklyn

The couple first sparked romance rumors back in the summer of 2021.

Millie then introduced Jake to her followers in June 2021 with a cute photo of him posted to Instagram, but it wasn't until she posted a picture of him planting a kiss on her cheek that they were 'Instagram official.'

Their latest posts suggests their relationship has only gotten stronger in the past year.

Millie's romance has gone into overdrive just as her career has flourished. She currently stars on the recently released fourth season of her hit Netflix series Stranger Things, with the second-half of the season to hit the platform on July 1.

The 1980s-set series follows a group of teens in a fictional Indiana town as they battle supernatural forces unleashed by shadowy government organizations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CCA6H_0gFFuefT00
Star turn: Millie currently stars on the recently released fourth season of her hit Netflix series Stranger Things

