ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

The 30 Most Amazing Birds Found in New Hampshire

By Logan
102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Birding throughout the world has become increasingly popular. Specifically in New Hampshire, it is one of the most popular hobbies of Granite Staters. "New Hampshire is a good state to bird because we have forests, mountains, and the coast," said avid birder and good friend of mine, Eric Conte. "It is...

wblm.com

Comments / 0

Related
102.9 WBLM

These Are The Most Popular Home Styles In Each New England State

When you look at homes in Maine, they have a kind of character that other places in the country don't. There are many homes that are nearly 100 years old and can take you back in time just looking at them. That might be why a recent study found that one particular style of home is preferred more than any other in Maine and no other state ranks it most preferred.
MAINE STATE
country1025.com

9 Things We LOVE About New Hampshire

New Hampshire became a state on June 21, 1788. Due to the vast number of quarries and granite formations throughout the state it’s known as “The Granite State.” It’s the fifth smallest state in the country by area but there’s a lot to love about New Hampshire, here’s 9 of our favs.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
whdh.com

New Hampshire confirms first documented plant extinction

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Natural Heritage Bureau has confirmed its first documented global plant extinction. The plant, smooth slender crabgrass, was previously only known to exist in Rock Rimmon Park in Manchester, N.H. This is the first documented plant extinction in the state and only the fifth in New England since European settlement. Its demise is likely due in part to heavy recreational use at the park.
MANCHESTER, NH
montpelierbridge.org

Bear Behavior Causes Concern

Vermonters appear to have mixed emotions when it comes to the subject of coexisting with black bears — especially when you find one knocking over planters on your deck! People report having joy at seeing bears off in the distance, but trepidation about having bears near their homes and walking trails. Recently a spate of commentary announcing bear sightings and encounters has occurred on public social media, at workplaces, and on the street. And this year a few people are speaking up on public social media forums against using hounds to hunt bears.
MONTPELIER, VT
94.9 HOM

You Could Be the Next Keeper of This Remote New England Lighthouse

Thousands of people flock to New England each and every summer to take in the beauty of the ocean and to lay their eyes on a signature coastline dwelling: a classic New England lighthouse. While most people just want to visit, snap a photo and move on, what if you could become a lighthouse's keeper for an entire summer? An opportunity has arisen as the Bakers Island Light Station is looking for a new keeper for the summer of 2023.
SALEM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migratory Birds#Bird Species#Bird Feeders
102.9 WBLM

A Giant Inflatable Amusement Park in Massachusetts Opens July 1

Building a brand new amusement park from the ground up can be expensive and time-consuming. It could take millions of dollars and years to complete. That's why one New England amusement park decided to try a new strategy, make every single attraction and ride inflatable. It's worked, as the Cape Cod Inflatable Park has been a hit with their 2022 summer season about to begin on Friday, July 1.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
102.9 WBLM

There’s a 10-Foot, 460-Pound Great White Shark Swimming Off the Coast of Maine

There's an inevitable truth that Maine is facing with a warming Atlantic Ocean, and it has nothing to do with lobsters. Instead, that reality is great white sharks swimming in waters closer to the coast as they search for food. According to the Bangor Daily News, it's still considered a rarity to spot a great white off the coast of Maine, with the large sharks spending most of their time in deep water and away from the coast. Maine has averaged between 1 and 3 sightings per year over the last 5 years. But there's already been two sightings this year, including one off the coast of Ellsworth this past weekend.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine Goodwill stores stop accepting donations

All Maine Goodwill stores will not be accepting any donations through July 5. Goodwill stores in Portsmouth and Somersworth, New Hampshire will also be closed to donations through July 5. Goodwill Northern New England says they are experiencing supply and staff shortages. “We hope to open back to donations sooner...
SOMERSWORTH, NH
nhmagazine.com

Best of NH 2022 Desserts, Ice Cream Stands, Coffee & Bakeries

Originally from Atlanta, mother-daughter team Courtney and Romonia Daniel thought Dover could use a bit of Southern comfort. Specifically, in the form of baked goods. And so, A Southern Girl Bakery was born. Romonia told us back in October (see the story here) that she learned to love baking in her grandmother’s kitchen, and Courtney adds that their goal is “bringing those memories from the South, and just trying to recreate it per se, here in New England.” And, yes, no doubt the menu is full of decadent, delicious treats, from cupcakes (including booze-infused ones) and coconut pie to cobbler and double-layer cakes, but those with special dietary needs aren’t left out. They also offer a number of different baked goods that are gluten-free, “everything-free” (no nuts, dairy, eggs, tree nuts, coconut or sesame), sugar-free and vegan.
FOOD & DRINKS
WMUR.com

2022 4th of July fireworks dates, times in New Hampshire

Wondering when your town is holding its Fourth of July fireworks show? Here’s a working list of New Hampshire communities with set dates and/or times. The information will be displayed two ways -- in an interactive, searchable table & map embedded below and through a text-only list. To see the table, scroll down below the bulleted list. You can also try using the word search function in your browser (hit CTRL + F or COMMAND + F and then enter your town's name).
POLITICS
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy