Depew, NY

Intense fire destroys front of house in Depew

WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire in Depew.

Intense flames shot from the front of the house on Terrace Boulevard around 12:30 Saturday afternoon.

Everyone managed to get out safely, but the intense heat and flames weren't the only problems crews faced on the scene.

The power company was called to the scene to deal with some live wires that had fallen into the street.

Two neighboring homes also suffered damage in that fire.

There are no reports of any injuries.

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

