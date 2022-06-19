Wisconsin offers 2024 linebacker Sam Pilof of Middleton

Wisconsin stays inside the state and offers 2024 linebacker Sam Pilof from nearby Middleton High School.

When it comes to in-state recruits, the Wisconsin Badgers have been extremely selective with scholarship offers in the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes.

With a host of top 2023, 2024, and 2025 targets on campus for a recruiting event, the Badgers broke that trend and offered in-state linebacker Sam Pilof from Middleton High School.

The offer comes on the heels of Pilof camping with Wisconsin earlier in the week.

At 6-foot-3 and weighing a little over 200 pounds, Pilof already has good size for the outside linebacker position, and he appears like a great fit for Wisconsin's 3-4 defense.

The offer represents the third Power-5 opportunity for Pilof, who also received scholarship offers from Iowa State and Rutgers this spring.

Pilof is rated as a three-star prospect according to 247 Sports, ranking as the No. 34 linebacker in the country for his class and the No. 5 player in the state of Wisconsin.

He is the third player in the 2024 class from inside the state to earn an offer from the Badgers, joining running back Corey Smith and offensive lineman Donovan Harbour, both from Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha.

On film, Pilof flashes tremendous quickness off the edge as a pass rusher, and he looks like a very fluid athlete as only a sophomore.

According to Wissports, Pilof recorded 18 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks in only 11 games. He also forced six fumbles and had a hand in 98 total tackles a year ago. Pilof earned All-Conference and All-Area honors last season based on his tremendous production.

Wisconsin has one in-state commit in the 2023 recruiting class from Milwaukee running back Nate White, but the 2024 cycle should be a much larger haul for the Badgers given the high volume of in-state talent.

You can watch Pilof's sophomore highlights below.

