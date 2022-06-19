ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleton, WI

Wisconsin offers 2024 linebacker Sam Pilof of Middleton

By Matt Belz
All Badgers
All Badgers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vupUg_0gFFtAQ000

Wisconsin stays inside the state and offers 2024 linebacker Sam Pilof from nearby Middleton High School.

When it comes to in-state recruits, the Wisconsin Badgers have been extremely selective with scholarship offers in the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes.

With a host of top 2023, 2024, and 2025 targets on campus for a recruiting event, the Badgers broke that trend and offered in-state linebacker Sam Pilof from Middleton High School.

The offer comes on the heels of Pilof camping with Wisconsin earlier in the week.

At 6-foot-3 and weighing a little over 200 pounds, Pilof already has good size for the outside linebacker position, and he appears like a great fit for Wisconsin's 3-4 defense.

The offer represents the third Power-5 opportunity for Pilof, who also received scholarship offers from Iowa State and Rutgers this spring.

Pilof is rated as a three-star prospect according to 247 Sports, ranking as the No. 34 linebacker in the country for his class and the No. 5 player in the state of Wisconsin.

He is the third player in the 2024 class from inside the state to earn an offer from the Badgers, joining running back Corey Smith and offensive lineman Donovan Harbour, both from Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha.

On film, Pilof flashes tremendous quickness off the edge as a pass rusher, and he looks like a very fluid athlete as only a sophomore.

According to Wissports, Pilof recorded 18 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks in only 11 games. He also forced six fumbles and had a hand in 98 total tackles a year ago. Pilof earned All-Conference and All-Area honors last season based on his tremendous production.

Wisconsin has one in-state commit in the 2023 recruiting class from Milwaukee running back Nate White, but the 2024 cycle should be a much larger haul for the Badgers given the high volume of in-state talent.

You can watch Pilof's sophomore highlights below.

Related links :

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Football Shows Off Recently Completed Barry Alvarez Field

The Wisconsin football program is showing off its recently completed Barry Alvarez Field. The former athletic director and head football coach apparently didn’t know about the naming honor until it was announced during his retirement ceremony last October. The south end zone renovation will include some new premium seating...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Middleton, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Football
Middleton, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
9&10 News

Wisconsin Deputies Catch Suspect Believed To Be Near U.P.

Wisconsin deputies say they caught a homicide suspect who was believed to be in northern Wisconsin or the U.P. They say 36-year-old Philip Novak of Wisconsin was caught in Phillips, Wisconsin around midnight on Tuesday. He is suspected of shooting and killing 46-year-old Eddie Banks of Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Eau...
PHILLIPS, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate White
Thrillist

Find a Taste of New England in the Driftless Area of Wisconsin

I’d wanted to visit the Driftless Area since I first heard of it about a year ago. COVID and its residual fallout limited my wife and I to road trip travel throughout most of the past two years, and that meant researching all the amazing places within driving distance of our Chicago home. We did the Upper Peninsula, dipped our toes into every Great Lake, spent weekends exploring Indianapolis, Louisville, and Nashville, and pitched a tent everywhere from Starved Rock to the Indiana Dunes.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Two Local Baseball Players Honored by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association

Some local and area high school baseball standouts have been named to the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-State and Academic All-State teams. Six players were selected to the Honorable Mention All-State squad including Manitowoc Lincoln sophomore shortstop Noah Wech, outfielder Hayden Konkol of state champion Denmark, Chilton infielder Max Mueller, the Bay Port duo of sophomore infielder Cal Casper and outfielder John Nickel and Random Lake infielder Mitchell Hiller.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Top Wisconsin trade apprentices compete for title of top steamfitter

MADISON, Wis. — At the Steamfitters Local 601 Training Center in Madison, you’ll find some of the best of the best in their trade. As the competition heats up, Arturo Contreras is laser-focused. “It comes down to the little things,” he said. The fourth year construction steamfitter...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#Middleton High School#The Wisconsin Badgers#Iowa State
milwaukeemag.com

5 Farm Dinners to Enjoy Around Wisconsin

With meals harvested or raised right there, they’re as fresh as you can get. This story is part of our Summer Guide from the June Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to summer fun, order your copy today!. WISCONSINITES ARE LUCKY: our state is home to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
94.3 Lite FM

The Most Haunted Road in Wisconsin is Just East of Madison

According to one Wisconsin local, this is the legend all kids talked about growing up in the area. The road is Paradise Road and it is located in Jefferson, Wisconsin. So what makes the road so haunted? It is located in the same town that the infamous Diane Borchardt case happened. Details of that case are graphic so I will opt out of giving you the gruesome details. If you are curious about the case, it is so famous that it was made into a movie and was covered on several true crime documentaries and shows.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin’s Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An aide for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told former Vice President Mike Pence’s staff that the Republican from Wisconsin wanted to hand-deliver to Pence fake elector votes from his state and neighboring Michigan, text messages revealed at Tuesday’s meeting of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection showed.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Q985

These Are The 10 Worst Cities In Wisconsin

It's safe to say that it's usually interesting to look at the best and worst things a state has to offer, and a Youtube channel is going viral after it took a look at every state and the worst cities in each said state. This Youtube video didn't hold anything back with its rankings of the top ten worst cities in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
tonemadison.com

Breehan James’ “The Cottage” celebrates “Up North” Wisconsin vacation culture

The show of charming, nostalgic paintings is up at Arts + Literature Laboratory through August 13. In her exhibition The Cottage, showing through August 13 at Arts + Literature Laboratory, artist Breehan James documents the timelessness and beauty of the American “Up North” by creating intimate Plein-air gouache portraits of her family’s Forest County vacation cottage, built in the 1960s by her grandfather and his siblings. This place so rife with nostalgia is a portal connecting the past to the present, reaching from generation to generation, taking viewers back to the playful energy and blissful innocence of youth.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Wisconsin dog advances in Westminster Dog Show

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- His name is Panda. He was bred in Monroe County, and just getting to the so-called "Super Bowl" of dog shows is a big deal. Only a small number of dogs make it that far. Panda still has more competing to do, and earlier this afternoon,...
WISCONSIN STATE
All Badgers

All Badgers

Madison, WI
442
Followers
255
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Wisconsin athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/wisconsin

Comments / 0

Community Policy