Eagle Point, OR

7-year-old child dies after water rescue in Eagle Point

By Brett Taylor
KDRV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: NewsWatch 12 has just received new information from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office that as of 8:55 p.m., the 7-year-old child in Saturday's Water rescue in Eagle Point has passed away. The Sheriff's Office has...

www.kdrv.com

krcrtv.com

Missing Siskiyou County man last seen in McCloud

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Officials in Siskiyou County need your help finding 66-year-old Terry Knight who they say was last seen in McCloud Wednesday morning. Knight's wife last saw him at their home off McCloud Ave. and he was said to have left mountain biking around 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

Ashland stabbing sends one to hospital, another to jail

ASHLAND, Ore. -- A Grants Pass man faces assault charges today for a stabbing that left the victim with a chest wound. Ashland Police Department (APD) says 41-year-old Francisco Valenzuela is lodged at the Jackson County Jail on $100,000 bail for a Wednesday night stabbing. APD says at around 10pm...
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Ashland Police arrest Grants Pass man involved in stabbing incident

ASHLAND — A knife fight in the plaza during which one person was stabbed in the chest resulted in the arrest of a Grants Pass man. On June 22, 2022 at approximately 10:10 pm officers from the Ashland Police Department responded to the area of The Plaza in the heart of downtown Ashland, for a report of a fight involving a knife.
ASHLAND, OR
Jackson County, OR
Accidents
Jackson County, OR
Crime & Safety
Eagle Point, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Accidents
County
Jackson County, OR
City
Eagle Point, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KTVL

Police seize thousands of pot plants, firearms and body armor at Eagle Point grow

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search and seizure of an unlicensed cannabis grow on the 11000 block of East Antelope Rd. Eagle Point, Jackson County.
EAGLE POINT, OR
kptv.com

Ashland knife fight ends with one person stabbed, another arrested

ASHLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A fight near the Plaza in downtown Ashland ended with one person stabbed in the chest and another arrested Wednesday night, according to the Ashland Police Department. Just after 10 p.m., Ashland police responded to the Plaza after a report of a fight involving a knife...
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

Candlelight vigil for 7-year-old boy

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – The community came together to hold a candlelight vigil Wednesday night to remember Aquila Reuben Harris, the 7-year-old boy who passed away after Saturday’s water rescue in Little Butte Creek. The vigil took place at the Butte Creek Mill, near where Harris was found...
EAGLE POINT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

OSP FISH AND WILDLIFE SEEKING ASSISTANCE IDENTIFYING POACHING SUSPECT

Fish and Wildlife Troopers from the Oregon State Police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying a poaching suspect. An OSP release said on Friday June 17th at approximately 4:30 a.m. information was received that a young buck deer had been shot at the Reedsport Public Boat Launch. An investigation revealed that the deer was shot on-site with a handgun about an hour earlier. The release said Reedsport was extra busy at this time, with a chainsaw carving competition and a rock and gem show occurring over the weekend. Several people were camped nearby in campers and trailers.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Medford transient set to do 17 years for starting Pacific Pride fuel station fire

Medford, Ore. - The man found guilty for starting the devastating Pacific Pride fuel fire station in downtown Medford has been sentenced to 17 years. Following a trial, 49-year-old John Charles Salmons was found guilty last week of first degree arson and 6 counts of criminal mischief, along with a charge of recklessly endangering another person.
MEDFORD, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Traffic Crash, Douglas Co., June 20

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A 21-year-old Roseburg woman has died as the result of a single vehicle traffic crash on Garden Valley Road Friday evening. On Friday, June 17, 2022, shortly after 7:30 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers began receiving reports of a serious traffic accident in the 7000-block of Garden Valley Road. Deputies arrived on scene to discover a 2000 Toyota 4-Runner, which had been traveling westbound on Garden Valley Road, that had left the roadway for an unknown reason, striking a utility pole and unoccupied vehicles. The driver and sole occupant of the 4-Runner, identified as 21-year-old Roseburg resident Kylee Alexander, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation at this time, however speed is believed to have been a contributing factor. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, Douglas County Fire District #2, Joe’s Towing and ADAPT’s Mobile Crisis Team.
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

Missing 7-year-old girl found in the water near Butte Creek Mill

Eagle Point, Ore. — UPDATED: June 19, 2022 at 12:15 pm. According to Jackson County Sheriffs Office, the incident has led to the death of the child. "Our condolences go out to the family. Please respect their privacy in this time of grieving," JCSO stated. ORIGINAL REPORT:. According to...
EAGLE POINT, OR
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING BIKE PATH INCIDENT

A transient was jailed following an incident on a bike path on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 a.m. the 28-year old was followed by an officer after he almost ran into the officer while riding his bike on the path from Gaddis Park to West Umpqua Street. A records check revealed that there was an active warrant for the suspect’s arrest.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING MOTORCYCLE CRASH

A Roseburg man was taken to the hospital following a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 2:30 p.m. the 72-year old was riding with a group of motorcyclists in the 17000 block of Tyee Road near Umpqua. The man said he was going approximately thirty miles per hour and for an unknown reason got slightly off balance, and laid his bike down. He suffered minor injuries and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center by ambulance. The man is listed in good condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson. He was wearing a helmet and there were no signs of impairment.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust, Douglas Co., June 23

On Tuesday, June 21st, 2022, 25 year old Alejandro Guadalupe Martinez was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail regarding a previous investigation by detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT). In January of this year, detectives served a search warrant at Martinez’s residence in the 600 block of Gross Loop in Canyonville. During the search, detectives found approximately 546 pounds of processed marijuana packaged in 1 pound bags, and stored in boxes, ready for shipment. Also found was a small number of growing marijuana plants, an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as other evidence of drug trafficking. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the search warrant, as Martinez had been taken into custody earlier that morning by police in Fresno County, California on unrelated charges. Martinez was later released from custody in California in March after posting $100,000 bond. Additionally, Martinez is on parole in the state of California, and a condition of his parole is that he is not allowed to leave the State of California. On Tuesday, June 21st, DINT detectives learned Martinez was back in the area, and notified deputies of the information. At approximately 3:00 PM, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy found Martinez broke down on the side of I-5 south of Canyonville. Martinez was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, Laundering a Monetary Instrument, and Attempt to Commit Class B Felony.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Man slams Medford for "red light trap"

Medford, Ore. — After getting a ticket, a Medford-based chiropractor plans to file a class-action lawsuit against the city for having a yellow light that lasts 3.5 seconds. The Oregon Department of Transportation's required minimum for such yellow lights is four seconds. From 2017 to 2020, the intersection at...
MEDFORD, OR
kezi.com

21-year-old woman dead after Douglas County crash

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, speed may have played a role in a crash that left one woman dead in the Roseburg area Friday evening. The woman who was killed was identified as Kylee Alexander, 21. The crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG WOMAN DIES IN SINGLE-VEHICLE CRASH

A Roseburg woman died in a single vehicle crash on Friday night. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after 7:30 p.m., dispatchers began receiving reports of a serious accident in the 7000 block of Garden Valley Road, northwest of Roseburg. O’Dell said deputies...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING SECOND TRAFFIC STOP

A Roseburg woman was jailed following her second traffic stop in an hour, Monday evening. A Roseburg Police report said the 49-year old had been contacted prior and found to be heavily intoxicated. She was seen driving again near the intersection of West Harvard Avenue and West Keady Court just after 7:00 p.m. The second time the suspect showed signs of impairment. The woman was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and for driving uninsured. Bail was set at $10,000.
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

Two inmates overdose inside Jackson County jail

MEDFORD — Two people lodged at the Jackson County jail were taken to the hospital Monday, June 20, after apparent overdoses. At 11:25 am, corrections officers began treating a person in custody for overdose symptoms when a second person began exhibiting similar symptoms. The Medford Police Department, Medford Fire,...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR

