Fairmont, WV

Juneteenth Jubilee keeps tradition by celebrating freedom

By Heather Hale
 4 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Dunbar School Foundation Stop Program (DSF Stop) hosted the North Central West Virginia Juneteenth Jubilee on June 18 in Fairmont.

There were 20 vendors, 20 food trucks and 20 community health organizations at Windmill Park for a community health and equity cultural fair. Services like cancer screenings and eye exams were available during the festival.

Chrome Dragons serves food to veterans

According to DSF Stop’s president, Romelia Hodges, the last slaves freed on Juneteenth were so happy to be freed, even two years after most slaves, that they celebrated an event every year called a jubilee.

“In tradition, and in keeping with that, this is an American holiday, it is an African-American holiday, it is the last day that people were enslaved in America, so its something for all of us to celebrate,” said Hodges.

