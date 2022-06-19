ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Thousands of flights canceled ahead of Father’s Day, Juneteenth

By Caroline Vakil, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cNBnd_0gFFrFu300

( The Hill ) — More than 2,000 flights within, into or out of the United States that were scheduled to take place between Friday and Sunday have been canceled and nearly 14,000 more have been delayed ahead of Juneteenth and Father’s Day, which both fall on Sunday this year, according to data from FlightAware .

FlightAware found that 1,473 flights were canceled and 8,958 were delayed on Friday, while 818 have been canceled and 4,884 have been delayed so far on Saturday. Additionally, 419 flights that were scheduled for Sunday have been canceled as of Saturday evening.

5 notable moments from Trump’s remarks at Faith and Freedom Coalition event

The disruptions come amid heavy airport traffic this weekend. Figures provided by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) show that 2,438,784 people passed through airport checkpoints on Friday. That marks the highest traffic recorded by the agency since Nov. 28, 2021, the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

The airline industry suffered losses in revenue during the start of the pandemic, as the virus discouraged people from traveling. Amid the nation’s COVID-19 recovery last summer, TSA Administrator Darby LaJoye warned employees that there would likely be staffing shortages at more than 100 airports in the country.

Employees catching the coronavirus, too, has at times contributed to staffing shortages at airlines. Some airlines earlier this year said they were forced to cut flights after some of their staffers called out sick.

Major airlines including Delta and Southwest have also cut thousands of flights from their schedules for this summer, citing factors such as labor shortages, issues with vendors and COVID-19.

Severe weather conditions have caused flight cancellations and delays in recent months as well.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Saturday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the U.S. may penalize airlines if flights continue to be disrupted in large numbers and noted that he had recently faced a cancellation himself.

“That is happening to a lot of people, and that is exactly why we are paying close attention here to what can be done and how to make sure that the airlines are delivering,” Buttigieg told the wire service.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst U.S. Airport for Summer Travel

Air travel is now harder than it’s been in years. Airlines are short staffed. This includes pilots who retired during the pandemic, and onboard crews who do not believe they are paid enough. The same goes for baggage handlers and other ground crew. It’s no wonder that on-time arrivals and departures are affected – more […]
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Inc.com

In the Midst of Hundreds of Canceled Flights, Delta Air Lines Did Something Completely Unexpected. It's What Every Company Should Do

When something goes wrong, just do whatever it takes to make it right. Travel has been making something of a comeback lately. As the pandemic has ebbed, and as people have begun to return to whatever "normal life" looks like, at this point, a lot of them are more willing to get on an airplane than at any point over the last two years.
INDUSTRY
Tampa Bay Times

‘It could happen fast:’ Meteorologist tells Floridians to monitor Gulf system

The first storm of the Atlantic hurricane season may arrive just in time for the season’s June 1 start date. A tropical system over the Yucatan Peninsula, the remnants of a Pacific hurricane that struck Mexico on Monday, has a 60 percent chance of strengthening into a tropical storm or depression later this week, the National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday morning. If it reaches sustained winds of at least 39 mph, it would be named Alex.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flights Canceled#Tsa#Thanksgiving#Flightaware#Tsa Administrator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Homeless at the gates of Disney: Thousands are living in motels, encampments and even their cars - in the shadow of the 'Most Magical Place on Earth' amid soaring rent prices and post-pandemic unemployment

It's the 'Most Magical Place on Earth', where millions of families flock every year to have their dreams spun from fantasy to reality. But for thousands living in the shadow of Disney World near Kissimmee, Florida, life is far from a fairytale, and more like a nightmare of homelessness and uncertainty.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Red Lobster Closings in 2022

The beleaguered chain has faced substantial financial challenges in recent years, leading economists to again question its longevity. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, RestaurantClicks.com, EatThis.com, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, EatThis.com, Mashed.com, RedLobster.com, and FSRMagazine.com.
ORLANDO, FL
Fortune

Here’s where COVID levels are starting to spike again, according to the CDC

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. COVID-19 cases are once again topping 100,000 per day in the U.S., and that number could be significantly higher as the number of unreported cases grows, thanks to at-home testing. But not all areas are equal when it comes to risk levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFLA

WFLA

70K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy