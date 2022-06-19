ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Mud Hens outlast Worcester on road, win 4th straight

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

WORCESTER, Mass. — Akil Baddoo’s two-out triple in the top of the seventh inning drove home Derek Hill with the go-ahead run on Saturday, with the Toledo Mud Hens holding on for a 2-1 victory at Worcester.

The victory was Toledo’s fourth straight. The Mud Hens (34-29) have won eight of their past 10 games.

Falling behind 1-0 on former Mud Hen Christin Stewart’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth, Toledo put together all the scoring it needed in the seventh.

Dustin Garneau reached on a one-out double. After Zack Short popped out to second for out No. 2, Hill singled up the middle to send Garneau home with the tying run.

Baddoo tripled to center on a 1-2 count off WooSox reliever Silvino Bracho. Ryan Kreidler reached when he was struck by a pitch, stealing second during Trayce Thompson’s at-bat, but Thompson lined out to center to end the inning.

Worcester (31-34) put runners in scoring position with two out in the seventh and eighth innings but could not score. Toledo, however, had a bigger jam to work out of in the bottom of the ninth.

Going up against Mud Hens reliever Derek Law, the first two WooSox batters reached safely, with Jaylin Davis walking and Jeter Downs connecting on a double. After Roberto Ramos popped out to second, Law intentionally walked Yolmer Sanchez to load the bases. Law then struck out Devlin Granberg and Connor Wong to close out his 12th save of the season.

Miguel Diaz, who pitched the bottom of the sixth inning for Toledo, picked up the win to go to 3-2. Bracho (0-3) took the loss.

Toledo starter Chase Anderson went five innings, allowing an earned run on three hits while striking out three and walking one.

Sunday’s series finale is set for a 1:05 p.m. start. Garrett Hill (1-2) is scheduled to go for Toledo, while Connor Seabold (4-1) is set to start for Worcester.

