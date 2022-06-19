Whiteford sees historic season end in state final loss

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The record-setting Whiteford softball team hit the ball well against perennial powerhouse Unionville-Sebewaing Area in the Division 4 state title game on Saturday, but the Bobcats could not find the clutch knock.

Whiteford came up just short of capturing a state title as the Bobcats fell 4-1 to the top-ranked Patriots at Michigan State University's Secchia Stadium.

No. 2 ranked Whiteford (40-5) out-hit the No. 1 ranked Patriots 9-5 and made solid contact throughout the game, but the Patriots made several good defensive plays.

“Our girls battled to the end,” Whiteford coach Matt VanBrandt said. “We just didn't have that pinch of luck that we needed.”

Top-ranked USA (30-9) captured the program's third consecutive state title behind a defense that did not commit an error.

Whiteford sophomore pitcher Unity Nelson had 11 strikeouts and allowed just two earned runs. Nelson helped her own cause with an RBI single in the sixth inning. The solid hit up the middle scored center fielder Patrina Marsh, who led off the inning with a double.

Shortstop Aly VanBrandt, Marsh, and catcher Kaydence Sheldon each had two hits for Whiteford. The Bobcats left nine runners stranded.

“We are often scoring runs with two outs, and we just weren't able to do that today,” coach VanBrandt said. “We out-hit them 9 to 5 and we also hit quite a few other balls very hard, just right at them. Their outfield play was very good, and their pitcher was able to locate the ball very well.”

USA senior pitcher Laci Harris had her pitches spinning and moving. Harris finished with nine strikeouts.

USA broke through with two runs without the benefit of a hit in the fourth inning. With two outs (both on strikeouts), it appeared Nelson had pitched out of trouble of two walks. But, on a ground ball to short, Aly VanBrandt fielded it and made a good throw to first. Sophomore first baseman Karlei Conard could not hang on to throw and two runs scored.

“Errors are going to happen,” coach VanBrandt said. “They happen at every level. We aren't going to focus on that. This is a situation where we just didn't score enough runs to win. Unity pitched well.”

It was the first two runs Whiteford had allowed in the entire postseason. The Bobcats had eliminated every team by the mercy rule.

Whiteford battled back with a hit from Sheldon, but she was left stranded after a close play at first that appeared to possibly be a hit for Anna VanBrandt.

“I don't think it was ever out of our grasp,” said VanBrandt, one of just three seniors on the roster. “Obviously, we did the best we could. We were in it the whole time.”

Nelson then helped her own cause when she made a good play on a sacrifice bunt attempt as she threw home to get the second out. However, USA followed with a two-run double by Macy Reinhardt to make it 4-0.

“We did everything we could to get here,” said Keller, also a senior. “Hearing that they had won last year and four out of the last six years, we knew it would be one of our better competitions. We prepared all year long for this, playing in so many big tournaments. We face a lot of D-I and D-II schools out of Ohio. This whole team was so close, so to get to the finals is pretty good.”

Whiteford had outscored its opponents 74-0 entering the final.

The Patriots have made 11 appearances in the championship game and have won six titles in Division 4 and two more in Division 3. USA is located in the thumb area of Michigan near Bay City.

Each team stranded two runners in the first inning.

Nelson struck out the first batter of the game and then got a lineout for two quick outs. She then allowed a hit and walked a batter before getting out of the inning with a strikeout (looking).

Aly VanBrandt, who will play at Indiana University, led off Whiteford's half of the first inning with a single under the third baseman's glove. Keller followed with a hard-hit ball to left field, but the USA outfielder made a good catch.

“We just got very unlucky that our hits were going right to their girls,” Keller said.

Marsh smacked a single to short center but Nelson grounded out to first to end the threat.

USA put its first two runners on in the second inning via a hit and walk, but Nelson struck out the next three batters. The sophomore stranded four runners in the first two innings.

Sheldon singled with one out in the second inning but was stranded.

In the top of the third, Nelson gave up a one-out double but was helped out by her defense. Aly VanBrandt made a nice play in the hole and threw to first to get the second out. Keller then recorded the final out on a grounder.

Aly VanBrandt led off the top of the third with another slap single under the glove of the third baseman. VanBrandt advanced to second on a sac bunt from Ambrelle Billau. After Marsh was hit by a pitch, Nelson smashed a ball to left but the fielder recorded the final out.

It was the seventh appearance in the state finals for Whiteford, with championships in 1984, 1985, and 1987.

Former Whiteford coach Kris Hubbard, who retired as head coach in 2019, remains a member of the coaching staff. Hubbard stepped down after 41 seasons as the Bobcats won 11 league, 23 district, 13 regional, and three state championships under her.

“Coach Hubbard said this is the best place to lose a game and the best place to win a game,” coach VanBrandt said. “Maybe it's the worst place to lose a game. It's all of those things. If you're going to lose, let's lose at the top. She is a legend in the state of Michigan. We are always hoping we are doing it the right way.”