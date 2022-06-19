Special Weather Statement issued for Cave Creek, New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde, Salt River by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 13:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-23 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northwest Pinal County; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; West Pinal County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 245 PM MST At 157 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Freeman, or 26 miles west of Casa Grande, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Maricopa, Estrella, Freeman, Big Horn, Estrella Sailport, Sonoran National Monument, Ak-Chin Village, Mobile and Stanfield. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 130 and 159. AZ Route 238 between mile markers 13 and 44. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 177. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 28 MINUTES AGO