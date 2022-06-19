ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Father’s Day I’ll never forget’: NC man snags $2M in scratch-off win

By Connor Lomis
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A North Carolina man walked home with $2 million extra this Friday after treating himself to a $20 scratch-off card.

“When I was buying the tickets I said, ‘This is my Father’s Day gift to myself,’” John Rogers said. “This will be one Father’s Day I’ll never forget.”

Meet John, the 64-year-old that bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from Capital Food Mart on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh, near Highway 440.

Courtesy: N.C. Education Lottery

“I was kind of delirious to tell you the truth,” Rogers said. “It still hasn’t really hit me yet.”

Rogers had the decision to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or $1.2 million on the spot. He chose $1.2 million, and after-tax withholdings pocketed a grand total of $852,126.

“My wife told me, ‘You don’t have pocket change, you’ve got money now,’” Rogers laughed.

Rogers says he will also donate money to his church and help out some family members. First, he’ll take his wife on a special vacation.

“I’ve always told her I was going to take her to Hawaii and now I can,” he said.

The $100 Million Mega still has two $2 million prizes and six $100,000 prized remaining.

