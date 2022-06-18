ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, NH

Yacht fire: Three leap in water, rescued as blaze strikes in waters off New Castle, NH

By Staff report
Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago

NEW CASTLE — Three people escaped from a 70-foot yacht and were rescued by a Good Samaritan on another private boat before emergency crews arrived Saturday.

"Whatever happened on the boat happened fast, and they had to jump in the water," Portsmouth Fire Chief Todd Germain said. The incident involving the 2007 Marlow yacht known as "Elusive," started close to Fort Stark , he said. It was reported about 4:22 p.m.

The trio sustained minor injuries and mild hypothermia and were transported to Wentworth Marina, where they were treated by responders from the New Castle Fire Department and taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, according to the chief. New Hampshire Marine Patrol reported two adults, ages 67 and 57, both of New Canaan, Connecticut, and a 33-year-old from Jupiter, Florida, were all treated and released.

Marine Patrol reported "a passenger noticed black smoke below deck" and "within minutes the boat completely filled with smoke" prompting the three people and two family dogs to jump overboard. The two dogs were rescued as well, according to Amber Lagace, spokesperson for Marine Patrol.

The billowing smoke from the yacht was visible from long distances. The Marlow yacht drifted to the area of the 2KR buoy where it sank in state of Maine waters, according to Germain. Marine Patrol reported multiple agencies attempted to save the boat before it sank.

Germain said a crew of five from the city Fire Department's Marine 1 fire boat was the first with firefighting capability to arrive after the fire was reported. He said additional fire boats from Newington and Salisbury, Massachusetts, were also called to help. The Rye Fire Department sent a jet ski to provide assistance, according to Germain.

The Coast Guard responded, with its crews working to direct other boats away from the fire, according to Petty Officer Third Class Emma Fliszar.

Germain said the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Fliszar said the Coast Guard is worried about pollution from fuel and was investigating. New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services also responded as did the Kittery harbor master.

On Sunday, the Coast Guard and environmental services staff were closely monitoring the area where the boat sank. Fliszar said Sunday morning it was not immediately known if the fuel remained in the yacht or had leaked.

Legace on Sunday said one of the Marine Patrol officer spoke with the couple who owned the yacht.

"They are doing fine physically, but are mentally still trying to process everything," she said. "Their dogs (golden doodles) are doing well. This boat was their home."

Anyone who was a witness or has information is asked by New Hampshire State Police to contact Marine Patrol Sgt. Stephen O’Connor at Stephen.J.O’Connor@dos.nh.gov or 603-227-2117.

Karen Dandurant contributed to this report.

