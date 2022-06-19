Best restaurants to celebrate Father’s Day at

(WTVO) — Father’s Day is here, which means it is time to get celebration plans in order.

For those who are wanting to take their fathers out to eat over cooking, there are many restaurants that are offering special deals for the special day. Find a list below of some the best deals to treat your father to without breaking your wallet, courtesy of Fox Business .

Applebee’s Grill + Bar : For those who are looking for a meal and a gift at the same time, Applebee’s is the place to be. Offering a wide range of American food such as burgers, ribs, chicken, salads, pastas and more, the restaurant also has special drinks for the special man in your life. The restaurant will be offering $10 bonus cards for any $50 gift card purchase at participating locations. Those that can not make it on Father’s Day should not despair, as the promotion is running through June 26.



Cracker Barrel : For the dads looking for a homecooked meal without the actual, you know, cooking, Cracker Barrel is the place for them on Father's Day. Offering foods that taste like them came from your own kitchen, Cracker Barrel serves breakfast food all day along with their delicious lunch and dinner options. From chicken-fried steak to dumplings and french toast, Cracker Barrel has southern dishes for whatever food mood your old man is in. The chain will be offering a "free $10 bonus card for dad" for any 10-person homestyle lunch or dinner side purchase.



The Cheesecake Factory: Dad's that are picky eaters will love to the look at the menu at Cheesecake Factory, as the restaurant serves hundreds of different entrees for different palates. From pastas to sandwiches, soups, fish, chicken and appetizers, the sheer size of The Cheesecake Factory's menu makes it hard to choose just one thing to eat. While the entrees themselves are delicious, dad should save some room for the various cheesecakes that the restaurant is famous for. While being at the factory is a treat in-and-of itself, they are offering a deal that will not even require dad to get out of his favorite chair. Every $100 gift card purchased on their online store will have a complimentary $25 bonus card attached.

