Idaho State Police: 26-year-old Meridian man dies in Cascade-area motorcycle crash

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

A motorcycle crash in Valley County left a 26-year-old Meridian man dead, Idaho State Police said.

At 12:46 p.m. Saturday the man was traveling east on Warm Lake Road just east of Stolle Meadows Road — east of Cascade — when his 2022 Ducati motorcycle drove off the road and down a 20-foot embankment, according to a news release from state police . He was wearing a helmet.

The man was taken by ambulance to the Cascade Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, state police said.

The incident is under investigation by state police.