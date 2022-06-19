ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

Idaho State Police: 26-year-old Meridian man dies in Cascade-area motorcycle crash

By Alex Brizee
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.
To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

A motorcycle crash in Valley County left a 26-year-old Meridian man dead, Idaho State Police said.

At 12:46 p.m. Saturday the man was traveling east on Warm Lake Road just east of Stolle Meadows Road — east of Cascade — when his 2022 Ducati motorcycle drove off the road and down a 20-foot embankment, according to a news release from state police . He was wearing a helmet.

The man was taken by ambulance to the Cascade Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, state police said.

The incident is under investigation by state police.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meridian, ID
State
Idaho State
Meridian, ID
Accidents
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Cascade, ID
Local
Idaho Accidents
County
Valley County, ID
Meridian, ID
Crime & Safety
Cascade, ID
Crime & Safety
Post Register

Meridian dog dies after being locked in hot truck

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — A Meridian dog died after being locked inside of a hot truck, the Idaho Humane Society reports. The truck was parked in the sun and the window was cracked. However, the car registered 147 degrees inside with the door open, an IHS Humane Officer said.
MERIDIAN, ID
eastidahonews.com

Deputy flown to hospital after fiery crash involving semi

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 11:48 a.m., on June 21, at the intersection of South 1700 East and East 2950 South in Gooding County. A 31-year-old man from Rupert was driving a 2013...
GOODING COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Nampa urges cautious driving after two flaggers hit

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa is urging drivers to be cautious after two flaggers were hit in construction zones in the last two weeks. “We want our people to go home at the end of the day to their families," said Tom Point, senior director of public works. "Please help us keep our workers safe.”
NAMPA, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho State Police#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Ducati
News Radio 1310 KLIX

26-year-old Meridian Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

CASCADE, Idaho (KLIX)-A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a young Meridian man Saturday afternoon near Cascade. Emergency crews responded around 12:45 p.m. to Warm Lake Road for a sport motorcycle that went down a 20-foot embankment that a 26-year-old was riding, according to Idaho State Police. The man, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to Cascade Medical Center where he died. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho State Journal

Mountain lion fatally shot in Idaho town

A young mountain lion was shot and killed at Genesee on Saturday by a resident of the small North Idaho farming community. Idaho Fish and Game conservation officer Mark Carson said the animal had been seen in the town multiple times. “It didn’t seem to be afraid of humans, at all, which is never a good thing for sharp-tooth critters,” he said. “It looked like it was a young lion,...
GENESEE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KHQ Right Now

Idaho State Police investigate rollover crash after driver falls asleep at wheel

IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho - In the early hours on June 19, Idaho State Police (ISP) say a vehicle overturned off of US 95 after the driver fell asleep at the wheel. According to ISP, they responded to a call at around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday near mile marker 236. The vehicle, a 2007 Audi, had been travelling north on US 95 when the man driving dozed off. The car then crossed the center line and beyond the left shoulder, driving down an embankment and overturning. The vehicle landed 30 yards down the embankment.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Man dies after driving down 20-foot embankment on motorcycle

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 12:46 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, in Valley County. A 26-year-old man from Meridian was traveling east on Warm Lake Road just east of Stolle Meadows Road on a...
Herald-Journal

Idaho driver crashes into river at Logan Canyon, authorities say

An 18-year-old piloted a pickup into the Logan River while driving in Logan Canyon on Monday morning, authorities say. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley, the Bloomington woman was driving northbound in the canyon when she failed to effectively navigate a turn. She drove onto the shoulder, over-corrected twice and drove upright in the river, Brenchley said.
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

Missing Idaho teen may be in Utah: Police

REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4) – Police are searching for an Idaho teen who has reportedly been missing since June 16. Halle “Snow” Smith, 16, is considered missing and endangered according to the Rexburg Police Department. Police are also searching for 19-year-old Joshua Benson, who Smith was last seen with. Benson is driving a signed stolen maroon […]
REXBURG, ID
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
1K+
Followers
318
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy