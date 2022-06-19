ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem man arrested for aggravated cruelty to animals after allegedly drowning kitten

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 56-year-old Salem man has been arrested by Salem Police for aggravated cruelty to animals for allegedly drowning a kitten in the Salem Reservoir. Jeffrey Steevens of North Trenary apparently was upset with the kitten for defecating in the home, placed it in a...

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

