Centralia Police arrested a 22-year-old Salem man on drug and theft charges after they were called to a home on Maulding Drive Wednesday night where the occupant reported items had been stolen. Kelby Firnhaber of Markland Drive was identified as the man responsible. Centralia Police say he was allegedly found in possession of the alleged victim’s watch. Firnhaber was later found in possession of methamphetamine and four different types of narcotic pills along with drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Marion County Jail.

SALEM, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO