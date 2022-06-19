ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebel Wilson & Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Pack On The PDA During Romantic Date On Yacht

By Jackie Manno
 4 days ago
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Rebel Wilson and her beau Ramona Agruma passionately embraced on a luxurious yacht while on vacation in France on June 17. In the romantic photos per The Daily Mail, the couple wrapped their arms around each other while giving the other a big smooch. Rebel wore casual bright green knee length shorts, a matching hoodie, and a traditional gray t-shirt. Meanwhile, her girlfriend sported a tie-dye top with lavender sweatpants and a low bun.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma (BACKGRID)

The adorable photos come shortly after Rebel announced her new relationship to the world via Instagram on June 9, 2022. An EXCLUSIVE SOURCE spoke with HollywoodLife and gave us the inside scoop on the relationship.

“They met through mutual friends about 6 months ago and hit it off right away,” said the insider of the happy couple. “They work out together, cook dinners together and they are with each other 24/7 pretty much.”

“It was literally love at first sight and since then the two have been inseparable,” they continued. “They have met each other’s families and friends and have gone on countless trips together. Ramona inspires Rebel to be the best she can be.”

The source then added that although Rebel wanted to keep the relationship on the down low initially, her close friends and family were aware of the courtship from the beginning. “Although it took Rebel some time to blatantly come out with this, she has not been hiding it at all from those who are close to her,” they said. “They are extremely affectionate couple and are beyond cute together. You can feel the love when you look at them together… everyone can. It is like magic and was clearly meant to be.”

A second source EXCLUSIVELY chimed in to HollywoodLife to share more intimate details about Rebel and Ramona’s bond, including how her friends feel about the situation. “They’ve never seen Rebel this happy and they are thrilled that she found somebody who compliments her so perfectly. Ramona is exactly what Rebel needs in a partner and they love that she chose to announce this during Pride,” they said.

“Rebel and Ramona make such an incredible couple and everyone calls them the ‘dynamic duo,’” the second source added. “They are a blast to be around, they’re always laughing and making jokes, and they have amazing chemistry. Even though Rebel is typically the life of the party, she loves that Ramona can keep up every step of the way.”

ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women's issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

