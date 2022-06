Commissioner Jay Monahan didn't mince words Wednesday when talking about the potential threat LIV Golf poses to the PGA TOUR. "I am not naive," Monahan told reporters in a press conference at the Travelers Championship. "If this is an arms race, and if the only weapons here are dollar bills, the PGA TOUR can't compete ... with a foreign monarchy that is spending billions of dollars in an attempt to buy the game of golf."

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO