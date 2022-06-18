See Auburn baseball bring 'Bad News Bears' to the College World Series

Auburn baseball's Sonny DiChiara was spotted with a Bad News Bears jersey as the Tigers (42-20) arrived in Omaha for the College World Series as the team continues to embrace its mantra of "bad news."

It's in reference to the 1970s movie "Bad News Bears" a feel-good story about the ultimate underdog baseball team winning it all against expectations.

The phrase stems from the low expectations the Tigers had coming into this season, picked to finish last in the SEC West. It's served as motivation for the Tigers all year. They even break their huddles with a chant of "1-2-3-Bad News".

"They've been challenged with low expectations, and it just drove them even more to this point," Tigers coach Butch Thompson said in a pretournament news conference. "We're walking in here thinking we're not done yet and that's a great feeling for a baseball team."

Auburn currently trails Ole Miss 3-0 in the fourth inning of its opening game of the College World Series. The winner will play Arkansas at 6 p.m. CT Monday while the loser will take on Stanford at 1 p.m. Monday in an elimination game.

