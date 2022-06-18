ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

See Auburn baseball bring 'Bad News Bears' to the College World Series

By Alberto Camargo, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3msKN5_0gFFnQwI00

Auburn baseball's Sonny DiChiara was spotted with a Bad News Bears jersey as the Tigers (42-20) arrived in Omaha for the College World Series as the team continues to embrace its mantra of "bad news."

It's in reference to the 1970s movie "Bad News Bears" a feel-good story about the ultimate underdog baseball team winning it all against expectations.

The phrase stems from the low expectations the Tigers had coming into this season, picked to finish last in the SEC West. It's served as motivation for the Tigers all year. They even break their huddles with a chant of "1-2-3-Bad News".

"They've been challenged with low expectations, and it just drove them even more to this point," Tigers coach Butch Thompson said in a pretournament news conference. "We're walking in here thinking we're not done yet and that's a great feeling for a baseball team."

Auburn currently trails Ole Miss 3-0 in the fourth inning of its opening game of the College World Series. The winner will play Arkansas at 6 p.m. CT Monday while the loser will take on Stanford at 1 p.m. Monday in an elimination game.

WAR EAGLE:Butch Thompson: 'Championship or bust' for Auburn baseball at College World Series. Here's why

BLAST FROM THE PAST:Auburn baseball's 1997 CWS memories: Tim Hudson's bad haircut and his greatest college game

Alberto Camargo is a sports intern with the Knoxville-News Sentinel. Contact him at acamargo@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @albaretoe.

Comments / 1

Related
AL.com

2023 QB and Auburn target Brock Glenn has ‘face of the program’ potential

At Lausanne (Tenn.) Collegiate, the Fall brings an unwanted tradition for the Lynx. Ahead of their first scrimmage, Lausanne coaches and players pack into the school’s main gymnasium with airbags for a five-night football sleepaway camp. The two practices a day are long and hot, a necessary grind to boost morale and prep for the season. Nearly everyone hates it. Well, everyone except Brock Glenn.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Loachapoka’s JC Hart earns offer from Auburn

Loachapoka’s JC Hart has earned offers that could take him far and wide. “Small school, big dreams,” his coach said earlier this spring when Hart picked up an offer from Yale. The standout defensive back, who is getting set for his senior season with the Class 1A Indians, had already earned football offers from Army and Navy and two different Ivy League schools. He stands 6-foot-2, runs a blistering 40, and holds a 4.2 GPA. Football will take him places.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

The Yard Milkshake Bar opens in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new specialty milkshake bar made its grand opening this past weekend in Auburn. The Yard Milkshake Bar is located in downtown Auburn with more than 21 specialty milkshakes. This location has one specific milkshake called “Get Your Roll On” an Auburn special with orange and...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Arkansas State
WSB Radio

Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen crowned

Kelsey Hollis is the new Miss Georgia. Rebecca Zhang was named Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen. The two were winners in the 77th Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition Saturday night in Columbus. 22-year-old Hollis, Miss Capital City, is from Warner Robins and currently attends the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. She previously...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Butch Thompson
Person
Tim Hudson
AL.com

Comeback Town: Birmingham suburbs, are you nervous yet?

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. According to recently released U.S. Bureau of Census population estimates the City of Birmingham is now the 3rd largest city in Alabama. Until 2020 Birmingham was the largest city in the state. In 2020 Huntsville passed us. The drop from...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College World Series#Bad News Bears#College Baseball#Tigers#Stanford#Cws
WRBL News 3

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in front of Opelika Walmart

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – First responders are on the scene of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian along Pepperell Parkway. The crash happened around 4:00 Wednesday afternoon. Police remain on the scene. The pedestrian’s condition is not being released at this time.  You are asked to please avoid the area if you can.  News 3 […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Phenix City sinkhole closes 8th Avenue

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A sinkhole in Phenix City, Alabama has led to an emergency road closure, according to Graduate Civil Engineer Christopher Casey. The closure impacts 8th Avenue between William Boddie Drive and 9th Place. Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the Phenix City Engineering Department at (334) 448-2760.
PHENIX CITY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
Opelika-Auburn News

Here's who's on what ballot in Lee County for Tuesday’s primary runoff election

Voters in Lee County on Tuesday will cast their ballots, again, for primary races in wich no candidate garnered a majority of the vote. On the Republican ticket, citizens will vote for U.S. Senator, secretary of state, state auditor and two places on the Alabama Public Service Commission. Those within the Lee County Commission’s District 4 will also vote for their representative on the commission.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Opelika woman hit and killed by vehicle along Pepperell Parkway

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A tragic accident claims the life of an Opelika woman who was hit by a vehicle Wednesday around 4:08 PM along Pepperell Parkway. Lee County Coroner Gene Manning says 59-year-old Annette Shiver died at East Alabama Medical Center from multiple injuries sustained when she was hit by the vehicle. The driver […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Phenix City Board of Education to hold called meeting

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Board of Education will hold a called meeting on Thursday, June 23, 2022. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Auxiliary Building at 1210 Ninth Avenue. Anyone with questions can call Administrative Assistant to Superintendent Cheryl Tally of the Educational Services Center at (334) […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy