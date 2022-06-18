ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water search underway at Lake Quinsigamond

By Mike Elfland, Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago
WORCESTER - Fire Department divers searched Lake Quinsigamond early Saturday evening after a report of a missing boater.

A rescue effort was set up at Regatta Point on North Lake Avenue about 6 p.m.

One person is unaccounted for, according to the District 7 emergency response unit, which aided in the search. A rescue dog that specializes in locating missing people was on scene.

A state police helicopter was summoned.

By 8:30 p.m., the search was called off for the night. Divers are expected to return to the lake early Sunday.

A second boater was apparently injured.

