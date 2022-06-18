Water search underway at Lake Quinsigamond
WORCESTER - Fire Department divers searched Lake Quinsigamond early Saturday evening after a report of a missing boater.
A rescue effort was set up at Regatta Point on North Lake Avenue about 6 p.m.
One person is unaccounted for, according to the District 7 emergency response unit, which aided in the search. A rescue dog that specializes in locating missing people was on scene.
A state police helicopter was summoned.
By 8:30 p.m., the search was called off for the night. Divers are expected to return to the lake early Sunday.
A second boater was apparently injured.
