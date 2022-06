FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) -Not a lot will be changing about our weather over the next several days. A weak cold front will cross the area but little precipitation is expected from it through evening. Temperatures at night will be cooler however, with lows dropping back into the 50s to low 60s the next couple of nights. Some heat will return later in the week with the temperature returning to the 90s. It will stay hot into the first part of the weekend and our next chance of rain, however not big will be Saturday night.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO