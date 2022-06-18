Queercore band Pansy Division to bring Green Day-approved sound to The Alibi on June 30

Jon Ginoli had LGBTQ activism in mind when he started the queercore band Pansy Division, but it was also important to have fun and bring joy to the band’s audience.

The San Francisco group has entertained gay and straight audiences with a campy pop-punk sound similar to bands such as Descendents and The Vandals with its songs “Fem In A Black Leather Jacket,” “I’m Gonna Be A Slut,” “Boyfriend Wanted” and “Groovy Underwear.”

During a recent interview with The Desert Sun, Ginoli said he's moving from San Francisco to Palm Springs later this year.

“When I tell gay guys I’m moving to Palm Springs, I get two common responses, one is ‘So and so just moved there’ and ‘I’d like to live there someday,’” Ginoli said. “I think half of San Francisco plans on moving to Palm Springs eventually and I thought I better buy now before it gets out of my price range.”

Pansy Division will perform on June 30 at Alibi Palm Springs.

The band formed during the height of the AIDS epidemic in 1991. Its current members are bassist and vocalist Chris Freeman , lead guitarist Joel Reader and drummer Luis Illades.

Ginoli said the initial response to Pansy Division in the San Francisco punk scene was "tremendous."

“When we were playing in San Francisco, I had so many gay men and straight women come up to me and say things like ‘You’re writing things I think about but never talk about’ or ‘I imagine these things and now you’re singing about them out loud,’” Ginoli said.

The Pansy Division fanbase saw a bigger straight fanbase after signing to Lookout! Records in 1993, which was also home to the punk Green Day and Operation Ivy.

“What ended up happening is we had a much broader appeal than I thought we would and we weren’t as big in some cities,” Ginoli said. “We toured across the country and played in 45 states, and that’s important to me because I came from (Peoria, Illinois) where there were no venues for an indie-label, semi-underground band, and that’s true in a lot of cities. For me, it was important to go play in different places than just the big cities.”

In 2016, Pansy Division released its seventh album, “Quite Contrary," while Barack Obama was still president and the LGBTQ community saw gains in equality, including LGBTQ marriage becoming legal in all 50 states. But Ginoli described being “at a loss” when former President Donald Trump was elected later that year.

“I stopped writing songs and didn’t know what to say that could be helpful,” Ginoli said. “The ability to fight for our rights is tough when the Supreme Court is stacked, and that is the Democrats’ failure from over the years. They didn’t take the court as seriously as the right-wing did, and they played the Democrats. That’s why we’re in the situation we’re in. We have minority rule in this country.”

The band was inspired by ACT UP

Before Pansy Division, Ginoli performed in the indie band The Outnumbered while attending the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and wrote "heartfelt" and "depressing" songs from the mindset of a young college student trying to deal with growing up. But the songs weren't fun to perform.

The AIDS epidemic was a call to action for the LGBTQ community to form activism groups. The AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power (ACT UP) with chapters in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco, used methods that were radical, creative and humorous through slogans, political posters and more.

In 1991, ACT UP covered the late North Carolina Senator Jesse Helms' house in a giant condom for opposing HIV research and LGBTQ civil rights. Ginoli was inspired to take the same approach when he formed Pansy Division.

"In ACT UP, there was a lot of anger but also a lot of creativity, and there were things we did that were also very funny," Ginoli said. "I thought I could do something with music that had some equivalency to the activism without being on a soapbox and singing about things that were topical and or things that would become outdated quickly."

Green Day left Lookout! Records for Warner Music Group's flagship label Reprise Records and released the 1994 smash-hit album "Dookie." When the band went on an arena tour, it invited Pansy Division to be its opening act.

Arena tour audiences either loved or hated Pansy Division. Some cheered, clapped and danced while others threw things, raised their middle fingers or booed.

"When Green Day would play, they would mention us during their set and berate the audience if the reaction wasn't favorable enough," Ginoli said. "(Green Day) took us under their wing and stood up for us. It was a fantastic experience."

The mainstream success of Green Day was followed by punk bands such as The Offspring and Rancid. Ginoli said there were rumors of label representatives attending Pansy Division with intentions of signing them, which he didn’t see as realistic because the band didn’t have a marketable appearance, was too profane and blunt for commercial radio and was unwilling to change.

“I think we would have gotten some money, but it would have broken up the band if we signed,” Ginoli said. “It’s hard to deal with a major label even if you’re successful. If you’re not a majorly successful band, (labels) don’t have time for you.”

Pansy Division's 1998 album “Absurd Pop Song Romance" was the band's last release on Lookout! Records. The group decided to record and tour sporadically to its liking, and opted to get day jobs.

The band returned in 2003 with "Total Entertainment" released on Alternative Tentacles, a label owned by former Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra, followed by “That’s So Gay” in 2009 and “Quite Contrary” in 2016.

Ginoli said the band would like to record a new album, but two of its members live on the east coast, which also makes touring difficult.

“(Touring) is expensive, and it’s not like we’re out to make a lot of money, but it’s hard to break even when every gig involves flying somewhere,” Ginoli said. “We don’t have the time to do long tours. The band makes a little money, but not enough to make a living. So you’ve got to let people make a living and that’s what we’ve all done.”

Brian Blueskye covers arts and entertainment for the Desert Sun. He can be reached at brian.blueskye@desertsun.com or on Twitter at @bblueskye.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Queercore band Pansy Division to bring Green Day-approved sound to The Alibi on June 30