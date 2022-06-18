ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Queercore band Pansy Division to bring Green Day-approved sound to The Alibi on June 30

By Brian Blueskye, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IR3cL_0gFFm8Pu00

Jon Ginoli had LGBTQ activism in mind when he started the queercore band Pansy Division, but it was also important to have fun and bring joy to the band’s audience.

The San Francisco group has entertained gay and straight audiences with a campy pop-punk sound similar to bands such as Descendents and The Vandals with its songs “Fem In A Black Leather Jacket,” “I’m Gonna Be A Slut,” “Boyfriend Wanted” and “Groovy Underwear.”

During a recent interview with The Desert Sun, Ginoli said he's moving from San Francisco to Palm Springs later this year.

“When I tell gay guys I’m moving to Palm Springs, I get two common responses, one is ‘So and so just moved there’ and ‘I’d like to live there someday,’” Ginoli said. “I think half of San Francisco plans on moving to Palm Springs eventually and I thought I better buy now before it gets out of my price range.”

Pansy Division will perform on June 30 at Alibi Palm Springs.

The band formed during the height of the AIDS epidemic in 1991. Its current members are bassist and vocalist Chris Freeman , lead guitarist Joel Reader and drummer Luis Illades.

Ginoli said the initial response to Pansy Division in the San Francisco punk scene was "tremendous."

“When we were playing in San Francisco, I had so many gay men and straight women come up to me and say things like ‘You’re writing things I think about but never talk about’ or ‘I imagine these things and now you’re singing about them out loud,’” Ginoli said.

The Pansy Division fanbase saw a bigger straight fanbase after signing to Lookout! Records in 1993, which was also home to the punk Green Day and Operation Ivy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fuTVQ_0gFFm8Pu00

“What ended up happening is we had a much broader appeal than I thought we would and we weren’t as big in some cities,” Ginoli said. “We toured across the country and played in 45 states, and that’s important to me because I came from (Peoria, Illinois) where there were no venues for an indie-label, semi-underground band, and that’s true in a lot of cities. For me, it was important to go play in different places than just the big cities.”

In 2016, Pansy Division released its seventh album, “Quite Contrary," while Barack Obama was still president and the LGBTQ community saw gains in equality, including LGBTQ marriage becoming legal in all 50 states. But Ginoli described being “at a loss” when former President Donald Trump was elected later that year.

“I stopped writing songs and didn’t know what to say that could be helpful,” Ginoli said. “The ability to fight for our rights is tough when the Supreme Court is stacked, and that is the Democrats’ failure from over the years. They didn’t take the court as seriously as the right-wing did, and they played the Democrats. That’s why we’re in the situation we’re in. We have minority rule in this country.”

The band was inspired by ACT UP

Before Pansy Division, Ginoli performed in the indie band The Outnumbered while attending the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and wrote "heartfelt" and "depressing" songs from the mindset of a young college student trying to deal with growing up. But the songs weren't fun to perform.

The AIDS epidemic was a call to action for the LGBTQ community to form activism groups. The AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power (ACT UP) with chapters in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco, used methods that were radical, creative and humorous through slogans, political posters and more.

In 1991, ACT UP covered the late North Carolina Senator Jesse Helms' house in a giant condom for opposing HIV research and LGBTQ civil rights. Ginoli was inspired to take the same approach when he formed Pansy Division.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bsyj7_0gFFm8Pu00

"In ACT UP, there was a lot of anger but also a lot of creativity, and there were things we did that were also very funny," Ginoli said. "I thought I could do something with music that had some equivalency to the activism without being on a soapbox and singing about things that were topical and or things that would become outdated quickly."

Green Day left Lookout! Records for Warner Music Group's flagship label Reprise Records and released the 1994 smash-hit album "Dookie." When the band went on an arena tour, it invited Pansy Division to be its opening act.

Arena tour audiences either loved or hated Pansy Division. Some cheered, clapped and danced while others threw things, raised their middle fingers or booed.

"When Green Day would play, they would mention us during their set and berate the audience if the reaction wasn't favorable enough," Ginoli said. "(Green Day) took us under their wing and stood up for us. It was a fantastic experience."

The mainstream success of Green Day was followed by punk bands such as The Offspring and Rancid. Ginoli said there were rumors of label representatives attending Pansy Division with intentions of signing them, which he didn’t see as realistic because the band didn’t have a marketable appearance, was too profane and blunt for commercial radio and was unwilling to change.

“I think we would have gotten some money, but it would have broken up the band if we signed,” Ginoli said. “It’s hard to deal with a major label even if you’re successful. If you’re not a majorly successful band, (labels) don’t have time for you.”

Pansy Division's 1998 album “Absurd Pop Song Romance" was the band's last release on Lookout! Records. The group decided to record and tour sporadically to its liking, and opted to get day jobs.

The band returned in 2003 with "Total Entertainment" released on Alternative Tentacles, a label owned by former Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra, followed by “That’s So Gay” in 2009 and “Quite Contrary” in 2016.

Ginoli said the band would like to record a new album, but two of its members live on the east coast, which also makes touring difficult.

“(Touring) is expensive, and it’s not like we’re out to make a lot of money, but it’s hard to break even when every gig involves flying somewhere,” Ginoli said. “We don’t have the time to do long tours. The band makes a little money, but not enough to make a living. So you’ve got to let people make a living and that’s what we’ve all done.”

Brian Blueskye covers arts and entertainment for the Desert Sun. He can be reached at brian.blueskye@desertsun.com or on Twitter at @bblueskye.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Queercore band Pansy Division to bring Green Day-approved sound to The Alibi on June 30

Comments / 1

Related
Eater

This Bay Area Snack Bar Company Just Got Acquired By a Huge Multinational Company

Emeryville company Clif Bar, the perfect companion for long hikes along the Dipsea Trail or honestly just getting up any of the 48 hills in San Francisco, looks to be acquired by multinational snack company Mondelez International Inc. for about $2.9 billion, the San Francisco Business Times reports. The Chicago-based corporation owns recognizable items like Oreo, Sour Patch Kids, Toblerone, Trident, and Tang.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rare summer thunderstorms in California bring wildfire fears to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO – As monsoonal moisture brought rare thunderstorms to parts of California on Wednesday, firefighters and communities across the Bay Area were on heightened alert as memories of the massive wildfires two years ago remain fresh. The Lightning Complex fires in the summer of 2020 burned more than 845,000 acres and took 23 lives.Fire departments have been carefully watching the monsoonal thunderstorm system and the damage it's done already in Southern and Central California.Heavy downpours and lightening hit Soledad, south of Salinas, Wednesday night. An Alert Wildfire camera also captured a lightning strike on Mount Helen in San Benito...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Society
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Society
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
State
Illinois State
City
San Francisco, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
santarosahistory.com

COMMIE CAMP ON THE RUSSIAN RIVER

Great Scott! There was a summer camp in Alexander Valley where kids were brainwashed with Commie propaganda! Under a banner front page headline the Press Democrat reported July 20, 1929, “…boys and girls of tender years are taught the principles of communism and hatred of the American government.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

3 county beaches among most polluted in California

(BCN) — Erckenbrack Park, Marlin Park, and Lakeshore Park beaches in San Mateo County are on Heal the Bay’s 2021-2022 “Beach Bummer List” for being among the most polluted beaches in California. San Mateo County is home to more “Beach Bummers” than any other county in recent years, according to the report. Erckenbrack Park is […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Jesse Helms
Person
Jello Biafra
San Francisco Examiner

California High-Speed Rail finalizes plans for segment from San Francisco to San Jose

As California High-Speed Rail fights for its life in Sacramento, the agency leading the project is forging ahead with plans to bring the railroad to San Francisco. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSR) on June 10 published the final environmental impact report for the San Francisco-to-San Jose project section. If the report is approved by the authority’s board of directors in August, the project will be environmentally cleared from San Francisco to the northern part of Los Angeles County.
SAN JOSE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Flight cancellations and delays affect Coachella Valley travelers

Thousands of flights have been cancelled throughout the U.S. this holiday weekend. People like Eva Morales are catching flights in and out of Palm Springs International Airport. Before landing in Palm Springs, Morales flew from San Jose to Las Vegas. I asked her if she experienced any delays or cancellations, "Actually, no. And I was The post Flight cancellations and delays affect Coachella Valley travelers appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Day#Pansy Division#Queercore#The Band#Racism#Alibi Palm Springs
KESQ News Channel 3

Grand opening date set for Palm Springs mac & cheese restaurant

I Heart Mac & Cheese -- a fast-casual restaurant offering mac & cheese dishes, grilled cheese sandwiches and other fare with health-conscious options -- announced today it will hold a grand opening on June 29 for its new Palm Springs eatery.    "We have been under construction for many months and have worked with the The post Grand opening date set for Palm Springs mac & cheese restaurant appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Daily Californian

Why goats are here: Ungulates and sustainable fire management

For a few weeks in April and May, you might have seen the two or three dozen goats grazing behind UC Berkeley’s Clark Kerr Campus, alongside the rugby field in Strawberry Canyon or up in the Fire Trails, with a big sign reading “Why Are These Goats Here?”
BERKELEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
travellens.co

17 Best Things to Do in Half Moon Bay, CA

The name Half Moon Bay has an aura of magical mystery attached to it. One of California's maritime cities, the place perfectly fits the state's sunny reputation. But Half Moon Bay does not only have golden beaches; it consists of all sorts of geographical features, such as rugged cliffs, mountains, and tropical trails that provide a much-needed respite from the bustle of modern life.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Daily Californian

Where to donate your glasses

Do you know what four billion people on Earth have in common? It’s not hair color, height or skin color. It’s actually those lenses on your face. That’s right, an estimated 64% of adults wear glasses. However, more than one billion people are still in need of...
BERKELEY, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy