Short Story Box Is A Personal Styling Box For Petite Individuals, So I Tried It Out

My style has certainly seen a shift in the past few years, and one major change is that I'm prioritizing practicality more than ever. I used to be one who always would immediately purchase a fun statement item but would end up disappointed when it would only get worn a handful of times. I've started to invest in wardrobe staples that are pared-back and skew more minimal, but I'm still getting my dose of trend in the accessory department. That brings me to my 2022 accessory of choice: beaded handbags.

