Michigan high school softball: Unionville-Sebewaing wins Division 4 title over Whiteford

EAST LANSING — For the third straight time, Unionville-Sebewaing softball is on top of the mountain in Division 4.

The Patriots bested Ottawa Lake Whiteford 4-1 on Saturday in Secchia Stadium on Michigan State's campus. Unionville-Sebewaing previously won the 2019 and 2021 state finals over Kalamazoo Christian and Rudyard, respectively. The 2020 final was canceled due to COVID-19. In total, the Patriots now have eight state titles alongside three runner-up finishes.

"If you're a competitor, you love that game," said Unionville-Sebewaing coach Isaiah Gainforth. "Regardless of the outcome. We knew who they were, they knew who we were. No. 1 versus No. 2. ... That's a really good team. Fortunately, we came out on top.

"It's not pressure when its expectation. We expect to get the last week, we expect to win a championship every year."

USA's Lauren Green and Jenna Gremmel both reach home plate after a muffed throw out of Whiteford's outfield in the fourth inning to open the scoring.

Two innings later, a double by Macy Reinhardt scored Green and Ella Neumann. The Bobcats finally scored in the bottom of the sixth inning, where a single from pitcher Unity Nelson brought home Patrina Marsh to cut the lead to 4-1.

Unionville-Sebewaing's three-run lead was too much for Whiteford to overcome in the seventh.

As a team, the Patriots finished with five hits, two RBIs and zero errors. Reinhardt and Gabriella Crumm had an RBI each. Pitcher Laci Harris went all seven innings, notching nine strikeouts while allowing nine hits across 112 total pitches.

"To quote Ron Burgundy, I've been coming to the same party for the last three years, and in no way is that depressing," Gainforth said of his third title victory. "I love being here. ... And we want to be here again."

USA's path to the 2022 finals saw wins over Kingston and Ubly in regional play, Riverview Gabriel Richard in the quarterfinals and Pickford in the semifinals.

Whiteford ended with nine hits and one error. Six Bobcats had at least one hit in the game. Nelson went all seven innings, getting 11 strikeouts and allowing five hits in 130 total pitches.

The Bobcats previously knocked off Dansville and Reading in regional play, Kalamazoo Christian in the state quarterfinal and Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart in the semifinal.

Making its first finals appearances since its 8-0 loss to Indian River Inland Lakes five years ago, Whiteford last won a state championship in 1987. Overall, the Bobcats now have four runner-up finishes and three titles.

