KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Any time the power goes out it can be frustrating, but in the case of several west Knox County residents, the lack of power was not the main concern. Instead, it was a lack of communication. “It’s like a pot, being put inside a pot and cooked,” said Phillip Lauderdale. […]

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO