With the news that Arch Manning has committed to the Texas Longhorns, it seems that the new Manning Era could user in a new era of Longhorns dominance. Arch Manning may have contemplated alternate futures at Alabama, LSU and Georgia, but the five-star quarterback recruit ultimately chose to attend the University of Texas. With his massive decision, he throws the weight of his talent and capability, as well as his family’s storied legacy, behind the Longhorns football program.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO