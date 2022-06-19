ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

AEP Ohio says some customers will be without power till Monday night

By WSYX Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — According to AEP Ohio, as of noon, June 18, 8,000 customers across the state are still without power. AEP also stated that those still without...

Comments / 20

Scott Kestler
4d ago

hold them accountable. Ohio government must stop coddling this company, no matter they're political contributions.

Reply(6)
12
Kim Engel
4d ago

No one should should have to go this long without power!

Reply(5)
12
mahoningmatters.com

Gov. DeWine wants answers relating to power outages in Ohio

Add Gov. Mike DeWine to the list wanting answers from the state’s largest power provider about outages last week during a record-setting heat wave. DeWine announced Tuesday he supports the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio’s review of outages related to American Electric Power and all companies that serve the state following violent storms that ripped through the state a little more than a week ago.
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus NAACP pushes to help families impacted by power outages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the temperatures heat back up this week, concern is also rising that we could see more power outages across the city. Questions remain about AEP's response to the issues last week. In the meantime, local volunteers are stepping up to assist families still dealing...
Your Radio Place

June 12 & 13 Ohio storms termed Derecho Has similarities to 2012 storms

The National Weather Service says, three EF-1 tornadoes, a number of macrobursts and high-speed winds were responsible for the numerous reports of damage across Ohio, including structural damage,toppled trees and caused massive, wide spread power outages. The National Weather Service’s Severe Storm Prediction Center identified the fast-moving severe thunderstorms as...
NBC4 Columbus

How record humidity, heat fueled Ohio’s severe storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Last week’s exceptional heat and humidity provided the energy for several rounds of severe storms that toppled trees and brought down power lines, resulting in hundreds of thousands of Ohioans losing power in the midst of historically steamy weather on Tuesday. The heat index, based on a combination of heat and […]
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus giving residents options in order to beat the heat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — When temperatures reach above 90 degrees, it can be a challenge for people to stay cool. However, Central Ohio has a number of options to help people to stay cool and also ways to distract themselves from the scorching temperatures. Gateway Film Center opened its...
morrowcountysentinel.com

3 tornadoes impact Ohio, 2 in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD— Damage and the path of debris to a Chesterfield farm across from Maple Grove Cemetery is evident after two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County the night of June 13. Keith Sparks flew over Morrow County surveying the damages. The EF-1 tornadoes, with approximately 105 mph winds, touched down between 11:17 p.m., northeast of Mount Gilead, and 11:22 p.m. near Chesterville, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. As of Sunday night, some residents were still without power. A third tornado touched down in Richland County near Butler at approximately 11:33 p.m. All three tornadoes caused significant tree damage and some property damage. Sparks has been flying 10 years. The US Army retiree and Mount Gilead resident offers sightseeing tours. For more on last week’s storm, see coverage beginning on Page 4.
Beacon

Ohioans can discharge fireworks on specified holidays beginning July 1; State Fire Marshal Shares What You Need to Know

A new law allows Ohioans to legally discharge fireworks on certain holidays. Ohioans can legally discharge 1.4G consumer fireworks in Ohio on certain days unless the relevant political subdivision has chosen to ban their use. Under previous law, individuals could purchase consumer-grade fireworks in Ohio but had to transport them out of state within 48 hours.
myfox28columbus.com

Air Quality Alert issued for parts of Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) has issued an Air Quality Alert for much of Central Ohio for Tuesday, June 21. The alert is for Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking counties, as they are likely to experience ground-level ozone pollution levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups on the national Air Quality Index (AQI) scale. Tuesday’s AQI is forecasted to be 101.
myfox28columbus.com

Misunderstanding about IMPACT Community Action gift card giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — IMPACT Community Action received $250,000 from AEP to help people buy groceries after losing power last week. The organization shared on social media that Franklin County residents may be eligible for a $250 Kroger gift card. In the post, IMPACT Community Action announced several dates...
myfox28columbus.com

LifeCare Alliance announces next 'Beat the Heat' fan distribution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — LifeCare Alliance is hosting another fan distribution as part of its 26th annual "Beat the Heat" fan drive. Residents can stop by LifeCare Alliance on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. for a fan, while supplies last. Fans will be distributed on a first...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s how to skip the line at Ohio BMV

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There’s no more need to take a number and wait in line at the BMV to renew your car’s registration and license plate tags. The Ohio BMV Express kiosks, launched in October 2021, are a self-service way to quickly renew your vehicle registration, taking an average of less than two minutes to […]
