ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Conservation nonprofit lands $700,000 equity grant

By NASHELLY CHAVEZ THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29u6tx_0gFFhJDh00

Almadelia Cervantes isn’t sure she and her family would have kayaked the Russian River or learned about mushroom species in Sonoma County if it weren’t for LandPaths, an environmental education and conservation nonprofit in Sonoma County.

Before participating in the organization’s Vamos Afuera program, Cervantes had only visited local parks in Santa Rosa despite living in the county for 12 years, she said.

On Thursday, LandPaths announced they were selected to receive a $700,000 grant from the California State Parks’ Outdoor Equity Grants Program to expand its Vamos Afuera project and others like it over the next three years.

Spanish for “Let’s go outside,” the program hosts guided tours through Sonoma County’s open spaces in Spanish every month. The free tours, which started 13 years ago, are meant to make the area’s natural spaces more accessible to families who have little familiarity with them.

“I knew being with people who spoke our language, that we could ask questions and chat with others,” said Cervantes, who began attending the outings eight years ago with her son and husband. “If it was in English we would go, but perhaps be more reserved.”

The grant award will help a youth stewardship program and a bilingual outdoor reading series for young children in Santa Rosa’s Roseland neighborhood, said Omar Gallardo, LandPaths’ new audiences manager.

The state’s grant program, which awarded $57 million to more than 100 organizations throughout California, focuses on projects that help low-income families in both urban and rural areas access state parks and other open spaces.

While the Vamos Afuera project is open to anyone in the county, it primarily served families from southwest Santa Rosa when it first started, and still operates out of the community’s Bayer Farm, Gallardo said.

The community is one of the state’s most densely populated areas with the least access to open spaces north of San Francisco, he said. The 2021 Portrait of Sonoma, a community wellness report, also shows that the area is also home to some of the county’s most disadvantaged neighborhoods.

“I want to minimize or eliminate the experience of not feeling included, unwelcomed,” Gallardo said of the program. “This (grant) opens up the possibility to a lot of things.”

In addition to providing funding to continue the Vamos Afuera program ―and possibly expand it so that local families can travel to open spaces outside of Sonoma County ― Gallardo said the grant program will also go toward two paid stewardship internship positions to youth in southwest Santa Rosa.

The nonprofit’s Young Stewards program gives Sonoma County high school and college students the opportunity to participate in environmental stewardship internships at nearby natural preserves.

LandPaths’ Let’s Read Outside project, which is geared toward young children younger than 5, also stands to benefit from the grant. The bilingual reading series is held Friday mornings during the summer at Bayer Farm, though Gallardo said the funding could help LandPaths staff bring the program to other parts of Sonoma County.

Volunteer Elizabeth Tlatilpa said she got involved with the program because of the impact it had on her daughter, who is 16 and has Down syndrome.

The two began attending the series about 6 years ago, and Tlatilpa saw how the weekly gatherings helped her daughter break out of her shell.

“She feels like she’s a leader, she can sit at the front of the group and ask questions,” said Tlatilpa. “She isn’t going to be judged, she’s family here.”

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roseland, CA
State
California State
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California State Parks#Internship#Environmental Education#Vamos Afuera#Spanish
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
4K+
Followers
349
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy