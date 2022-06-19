Missing woman sought by Marion County deputies

A 75-year-old resident of The Villages was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash of a vehicle he had been driving Wednesday evening on County Road 42 in Marion County. A 77-year-old female from The Villages traveling as a passenger was critically injured and taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center along with a 57-year-old passenger from The Villages who was seriously injured, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The trio had been traveling at 6:10 p.m. in a 2016 Ford Edge which was westbound on County Road 42 when it collided with a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 28-year-old man from Paisley. He was critically injured and also transported to ORMC. The Tahoe was blocking the east and westbound lanes of County Road 42 as a result of the crash, the report said.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO