Marion County, FL

Missing woman sought by Marion County deputies

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a woman who went missing on Saturday morning. Deputies are searching for Diane Adinolfi, 79, who was last seen around 10:00 a.m. Saturday before leaving...

Dunnellon man arrested for molesting girl; faces up to life in prison if convicted

A Dunnellon man was taken into custody under allegations he molested a girl, and faces up to a lifetime in prison if convicted. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested 74-year-old Brian Russell Frantz the morning of Tuesday, June 21, on two life-felony counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child 12 years old or younger.
DUNNELLON, FL
4 arrested in burglary at AutoNation location in Longwood, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Four men were arrested after burglarizing and trying to steal vehicles at an AutoNation location in Longwood, according to the Longwood Police Department. Police said officers responded to AutoNation Auto Auction Orlando at 650 N. U.S. Highway 17-92 around 5:20 a.m. Sunday. [TRENDING: Marion County...
LONGWOOD, FL
75-year-old resident of The Villages pronounced dead at scene of crash

A 75-year-old resident of The Villages was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash of a vehicle he had been driving Wednesday evening on County Road 42 in Marion County. A 77-year-old female from The Villages traveling as a passenger was critically injured and taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center along with a 57-year-old passenger from The Villages who was seriously injured, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The trio had been traveling at 6:10 p.m. in a 2016 Ford Edge which was westbound on County Road 42 when it collided with a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 28-year-old man from Paisley. He was critically injured and also transported to ORMC. The Tahoe was blocking the east and westbound lanes of County Road 42 as a result of the crash, the report said.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Marion Sheriff’s Office IDs man shot, killed in Citra

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed in Citra Tuesday morning. Deputies said on Wednesday that Maurice Manns, 46, was the victim in the deadly shooting. [TRENDING: Marion County woman wins $1M from Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket...
MARION COUNTY, FL
FHP: 75-year-old driver killed in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly Marion County crash Wednesday evening. The crash occurred at 6:10 p.m., according to troopers. A 28-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on County Road 42. Troopers say a second vehicle, a Ford Edge, headed west in...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Man accused of strangling cellmate in Sumter County jail

OCALA, Fla. – A Sumter County man was indicted for first-degree premeditated murder after killing his cellmate in the Coleman Federal Correctional Institution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida. A grand jury formally charged 37-year-old Romeo Lopez-Hernandez, of Ocala, U.S. Attorney Roger...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Man spit in face of bus passengers in Orange City, police say

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – Police in Orange City are searching for a man accused of spitting in the face of two bus passengers. The incident happened May 18 on a Votran bus, according to Orange City police. [TRENDING: Police: Teens broke into $8M Florida mansion, held boxing matches during...
ORANGE CITY, FL
75-year-old woman from The Villages killed in head-on crash, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 75-year-old woman from The Villages was killed and three others were injured Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 6:10 p.m. on County Road 42. [TRENDING: Police: Teens broke into $8M Florida...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Orlando man suspected of stealing 393 gallons of gas turns himself in

EUSTIS, Fla. – An Orlando man turned himself in to the Lake County Jail on Tuesday after being suspected of stealing 393 gallons of gas, according to an arrest affidavit. Gonzalo V. Almanza, 28, is one of two men suspected of stealing $1,854 worth of gas from a Circle K in Eustis back in April.
ORLANDO, FL
Detectives investigate body found in Marion County

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dead body was found following reports of a shooting. Deputies say around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, they responded to reports of a shooting on Northeast 22nd Court in Citra. They found the body of a black man. Major...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Man found shot, killed in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man was found shot dead in Marion County Tuesday. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 17700 block of NE 22nd Court in Citra just before noon on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a black...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Orlando police chief to give ‘crime update’

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón will host a news conference Thursday morning from the department’s headquarters in Parramore. Rolón is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. and will give an update on a crime that recently occurred, a department spokesperson said. No other details were shared ahead of the event.
ORLANDO, FL

