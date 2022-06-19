ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

‘Born Learning’: Osceola County to open early learning trail for children

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Visitors in Osceola County will soon have a new way for children and their families to get outside and engage in early learning.

Volunteers with Heart of Florida United Way and the Early Learning Coalition of Osceola County installed its first-ever Born Learning Trail.

The trail can be found at the Mark Durbin Community Park at Lakeside, near Cypress Elementary School.

The new educational pathway will include 10 activity signs in both English and Spanish.

Organizers said the artwork and design are for ages 5 and under.

An official grand opening will be held Tuesday at 11:15 a.m.

theapopkavoice.com

Wendover opens affordable housing complex in Pine Hills

Orange County Government and Wendover Housing Partners, announced the grand opening of Hawthorne Park, a new senior affordable community in Pine Hills. Wendover is currently in litigation with the City of Apopka to bring Southwick Commons, an affordable housing project to a property in the Apopka City Center area. Located...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital introduces new cardiologist, Abid Shah, MD

Orlando Health Heart and Vascular Institute, based at Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital and Orlando Health Emergency Room and Medical Pavilion – Osceola has welcomed new cardiologist, Abid Shah, MD. Dr. Shah is an interventional cardiologist who is board-certified in cardiovascular disease, nuclear cardiology, and interventional cardiology. He is...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
