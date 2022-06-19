‘Born Learning’: Osceola County to open early learning trail for children

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Visitors in Osceola County will soon have a new way for children and their families to get outside and engage in early learning.

Volunteers with Heart of Florida United Way and the Early Learning Coalition of Osceola County installed its first-ever Born Learning Trail.

The trail can be found at the Mark Durbin Community Park at Lakeside, near Cypress Elementary School.

The new educational pathway will include 10 activity signs in both English and Spanish.

Organizers said the artwork and design are for ages 5 and under.

An official grand opening will be held Tuesday at 11:15 a.m.

