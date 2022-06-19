Is a Home Birth Legal in New York State?

With the ability to order anything we want and have it delivered right to our door, many of us have forgotten how much fun a trip to our local shopping mall can be. Remember back in high school when meeting friends at the mall was the ultimate weekend activity? A soft pretzel in one hand, an Orange Julius in the other, paper bags looped over both arms? Sure, it was easy to blow our entire month’s allowance in just a few hours, but boy-oh-boy was it worth it for the rush of showing off our new duds at school on Monday.

