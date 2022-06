A vision that grew from a love for God and sports is continuing to grow each year. Fun and Freedom, a Christian-based nonprofit, held its annual four-day camp, which wraps up Friday in Springdale. . In its first year in 2009, the camp had 54 campers. This year, the count grew to 153 campers and 150 counselors. The camp has averaged 100 campers each year, said Penny Houston, camp administrator and one of the board of directors.

SPRINGDALE, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO