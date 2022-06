Over the past month or so, no one player has drawn more ire from White Sox fans than Josh Harrison. When Rick Hahn signed Harrison to a one-year dealー with a club option for 2023ー the expectation was he could lock down second base and provide a steady bat near the back of the lineup. But things didn’t go according to plan early in the year, and Harrison struggled to find any consistency. Through the first two months of the season, he was slashing .172/.255/.263. He only had three RBIs, but grounded into five double plays.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO