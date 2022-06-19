ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

AEP Ohio says some customers will be without power till Monday night

By WSYX Staff
WSYX ABC6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — According to AEP Ohio, as of noon, June 18, 8,000 customers across the state are still without power. AEP also stated that those still without...

abc6onyourside.com

Comments / 8

chopper 1
4d ago

This is un - called for, not your first storm rodeo, aep. You expect our timely payment, where we're you, when folks needed you most.

Reply(1)
5
Wilma Culp
4d ago

That’s a good thing there’s not an over abundance of electric cars! Our infrastructure is not going to take care of that problem! I think AEP is doing this so they can get a big rate increase

Reply(1)
2
mahoningmatters.com

Gov. DeWine wants answers relating to power outages in Ohio

Add Gov. Mike DeWine to the list wanting answers from the state’s largest power provider about outages last week during a record-setting heat wave. DeWine announced Tuesday he supports the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio’s review of outages related to American Electric Power and all companies that serve the state following violent storms that ripped through the state a little more than a week ago.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Columbus NAACP pushes to help families impacted by power outages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the temperatures heat back up this week, concern is also rising that we could see more power outages across the city. Questions remain about AEP's response to the issues last week. In the meantime, local volunteers are stepping up to assist families still dealing...
COLUMBUS, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Franklin County, OH
Business
City
Columbus, OH
County
Franklin County, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
Franklin County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Business
#Aep Ohio#Electric Power#Aep
Your Radio Place

June 12 & 13 Ohio storms termed Derecho Has similarities to 2012 storms

The National Weather Service says, three EF-1 tornadoes, a number of macrobursts and high-speed winds were responsible for the numerous reports of damage across Ohio, including structural damage,toppled trees and caused massive, wide spread power outages. The National Weather Service’s Severe Storm Prediction Center identified the fast-moving severe thunderstorms as...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Columbus giving residents options in order to beat the heat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — When temperatures reach above 90 degrees, it can be a challenge for people to stay cool. However, Central Ohio has a number of options to help people to stay cool and also ways to distract themselves from the scorching temperatures. Gateway Film Center opened its...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Heat and forecast spark power outage fears for some Central Ohio residents

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Power outages hit several Central Ohio neighborhoods last week. Some were even without power for three days. High temperatures are expected once again this week, and with the possibility of storms, many worry it could happen a second time. "It was not a comfortable experience...
ENVIRONMENT
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
wosu.org

The impact of heat on the power grid

American Electric Power intentionally shut off power to customers in Columbus and other parts of Ohio last week. This comes as we enter into the hot summer months when power usage will increase. We’ll look at how power grids are managed and the impact climate change and heat are having...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio conducting state review on power outages; Governor issues statement

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement on last week’s power outages: “On Wednesday June 15, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio announced that it would conduct a review of all Ohio’s electric utilities related to electric power outages following storms that occurred on June 13th and actions that those utilities may or may […]
OHIO STATE
morrowcountysentinel.com

3 tornadoes impact Ohio, 2 in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD— Damage and the path of debris to a Chesterfield farm across from Maple Grove Cemetery is evident after two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County the night of June 13. Keith Sparks flew over Morrow County surveying the damages. The EF-1 tornadoes, with approximately 105 mph winds, touched down between 11:17 p.m., northeast of Mount Gilead, and 11:22 p.m. near Chesterville, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. As of Sunday night, some residents were still without power. A third tornado touched down in Richland County near Butler at approximately 11:33 p.m. All three tornadoes caused significant tree damage and some property damage. Sparks has been flying 10 years. The US Army retiree and Mount Gilead resident offers sightseeing tours. For more on last week’s storm, see coverage beginning on Page 4.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Air Quality Alert issued for parts of Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) has issued an Air Quality Alert for much of Central Ohio for Tuesday, June 21. The alert is for Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking counties, as they are likely to experience ground-level ozone pollution levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups on the national Air Quality Index (AQI) scale. Tuesday’s AQI is forecasted to be 101.
DELAWARE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Misunderstanding about IMPACT Community Action gift card giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — IMPACT Community Action received $250,000 from AEP to help people buy groceries after losing power last week. The organization shared on social media that Franklin County residents may be eligible for a $250 Kroger gift card. In the post, IMPACT Community Action announced several dates...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

LifeCare Alliance announces next 'Beat the Heat' fan distribution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — LifeCare Alliance is hosting another fan distribution as part of its 26th annual "Beat the Heat" fan drive. Residents can stop by LifeCare Alliance on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. for a fan, while supplies last. Fans will be distributed on a first...
ADVOCACY

