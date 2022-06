The start of summer brings with it the opportunity to see movies for free outdoors and indoors throughout Hudson County. The Bayonne Public Library is offering a series of free afternoon and evening summer movies on Wednesdays from July 6 through Aug 31 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the O’Connor Gallery on the second floor of the library. The building is located at 31st St. and Ave. C.

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO