The 30 Most Amazing Birds Found in New Hampshire

At long last, it's officially the first day of summer, and we couldn't be more excited. Sure, we live in New England, so many of us still enjoy and maybe even prefer (*shudders*) the colder temperatures, but hey, we're going to soak up all the sunshine and vitamin D we can while they're here. So if you haven't already, it's time to roll those windows down, and break out that Hawaiian shirt or stylish sundress if you've got one (and if you don't have either but would like them, this is your sign to go out shopping). You can spend time outdoors in the mountains or on the beach (do you dare to take a dip in the cold ocean?), stroll through nearby coastal towns with tourists all around, or treat yourself to your favorite ice cream flavor or these other summer treats that Granite Staters love.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO