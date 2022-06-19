ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

‘Terrible’: Jazz Chisholm Jr. reacts to ejection for arguing strikeout in Marlins’ loss to Mets

By Jordan McPherson
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YviUw_0gFFddFb00

The game had ended just four minutes earlier when Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. sent out the tweet .

“Terrible!!!!!”

The short message referred to the Strike 3 called against him by home plate umpire Adam Beck on a 100.3 mph Edwin Diaz fastball well inside in the ninth inning of the Marlins’ 3-2 loss to the New York Mets on Saturday at Citi Field.

Chisholm immediately turned back to Beck and began arguing the call. He was ejected for the first time in his MLB career moments later.

“I don’t really remember what I said,” Chisholm said. “I think it was on the lines of, ‘You can’t do that in this spot, bro. Like, it’s not even a close pitch.’ I can understand if it was close, but it’s not close. That’s nowhere close to being there.

What did Beck say back to Chisholm?

“I don’t even remember what he said to me, honestly,” Chisholm said. “I was too [ticked] off.”

The strikeout came with the Marlins trailing the Mets by two runs with Jon Berti on third base and no outs. Jorge Soler struck out swinging after the Chisholm strikeout. Garrett Cooper then drove in Berti with a single to cut Miami’s deficit to one but Avisail Garcia struck out swinging to end the game.

“You’re not gonna sit here and blame the whole game on a call,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “Obviously he misses that one. You don’t want to see him missing with guys on base. ... I’m sure he missed them both ways. I’m sure we got some calls. You just hate to see it in the ninth like that.”

According to Statcast, Saturday’s strikeout was the 13th time in Chisholm’s MLB career that he was called out on strikes with the final pitch being outside of the strike zone. It has only happened more often to 16 other players since Chisholm made his MLB debut on Sept. 1, 2020.

It was the first time for Chisholm that the call came when he represented the game-tying run .

“Everybody knows I can hit a homer,” said Chisholm, who has hit a team-leading 13 home runs that is also tied for the 21st-most in MLB this season. “[Diaz] throws 100 but everybody knows what I can do against 100, so it’s like he’s taking the bat out of my hand. It sucks because at the end of the day, I’ve worked hard to get where I’m at. They worked hard to get where they’re at, too, but at the end of the day, they don’t have repercussions for having one bad call and messing up a whole game like I do. ... I’m a baseball player. My numbers mean a lot, especially in a spot like that where we could tie the game.

“You just can’t take the game out like that. That was terrible.”

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Jon Berti
Person
Garrett Cooper
Person
Don Mattingly
Person
Adam Beck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#Bally Sports
Miami Herald

European leaders should know Putin cannot be appeased. So why are they still trying? | Opinion

It felt like a historic occasion when the leaders of Europe’s largest states, Germany, Italy and France, finally visited Kyiv last week. Air-raid sirens howled as their night train pulled into the Ukrainian capital. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke of “a message of European unity.” But behind the warm words, there was also plenty of cold calculation as Europe’s leaders push to end the war as soon as possible.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
9K+
Followers
973
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy