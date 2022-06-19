ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

Angels & Dragonflies food truck fundraiser

By Sydney Kostus
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A nonprofit in the Poconos prepared for its second annual food truck fundraiser on Saturday.

The organization, “ Angels and Dragonflies Children’s Charity ,” helps provide families with necessities due to unforeseen circumstances.

Last year, their food truck festival was a huge success and helped raise money to provide school supplies and toiletries to families in need.

The founder of the nonprofit told Eyewitness News she hopes the event will help spread its cause.

“It just makes me happy to help kids. Especially with COVID, gas is going up, people can’t afford these extra things like toys, books, clothing we’re doing right now,” explained Sherry Scott, the founder of Angels & Dragonflies.

The food truck festival will take place on Sunday at Mountain View Vineyard Winery starting at noon.

