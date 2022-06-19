ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Juneteenth celebrations underway in the Tri-State

By Kendall Hyde
Fox 19
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WXIX) - Juneteenth celebrations are underway this weekend, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. “It’s beautiful to see all the unity and all the people come out on such a wonderful day. It’s such a beautiful occasion to celebrate something like that, that’s...

Fox 19

Beech Acres #TakeAChance event at Washington Park

Beech Acres #TakeAChance event at Washington Park

Beech Acres is holding this open house in Washington Park on June 25 to recruit more foster parents to fill this need, and especially the need in the city's inner neighborhoods. Kinship care is another priority in Cincinnati, because when kids are placed with relatives it helps to minimize the disruption in their lives. scheduled from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, at Washington Park in Over-the-Rhine. Current foster parents and Beech Acres staff will lead open and honest discussions about what to expect from foster parenting, including important details on the multiple layers of support available to foster parents. The #TakeAChance event will answer questions from adults who are considering providing foster care. Current foster parents will mingle with families who may want to learn more. Existing foster parents will also receive support during the event, which will feature a panel discussion with topics that may seem taboo or hard to bring up. Every day in Ohio, nearly 16,000 children are being cared for away from their parents, so the need for foster parents is tremendous. Beech Acres Parenting Center provides training, a matching program and ongoing support for foster families. Families can learn more about foster care by visiting beechacres.org.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Downtown Starbucks becomes first in Cincinnati to unionize

Downtown Starbucks becomes first in Cincinnati to unionize

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A Downtown Starbucks is the first to unionize in Cincinnati, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. Employees at the Starbucks at 401 Vine Street petitioned the National Labor Relations Board for a union representation election in April. On Thursday, they voted in favor of joining the Chicago and Midwest Regional Joint Board of the Workers United Labor Union, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Veteran Cincinnati restaurateur opens wine bar

Veteran Cincinnati restaurateur opens wine bar

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A veteran vendor of wine has opened his latest shop and bar in the heart of Cincinnati's O'Bryonville neighborhood. Tim Shumrick, who opened his first wine shop in Hyde Park in 1975 and ran Chateau Pomije until it became the Art of Entertaining in 2009, has returned to O'Bryonville with the opening of Annata Wine Bar at 2021 Madison Road.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

City's residential tax abatements disproportionately benefit high-income, white neighborhoods

City's residential tax abatements disproportionately benefit high-income, white neighborhoods

Cincinnati's residential tax abatement program disproportionately benefits majority-white and higher-income neighborhoods, according to a new report. If council implements the recommended changes, it could lead to a settlement in an ongoing lawsuit filed by dozens of Black residents, who allege the city's policies are racially discriminatory. Cincinnati hired...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Celebrating Juneteenth: Cincinnati holds inaugural Juneteenth parade

Celebrating Juneteenth: Cincinnati holds inaugural Juneteenth parade

CINCINNATI — After a weekend of festivities, Cincinnati's Juneteenth celebrations wrapped up Monday with a parade. "Celebrating the end of slavery, that is a major accomplishment for our country and something really wonderful to unite around," Kate Zaidan said. Zaidan attended the parade with her daughter. The federal holiday...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Forest Hills superintendent candidate drops out after ‘culture of kindness’ resolution passes

Forest Hills superintendent candidate drops out after 'culture of kindness' resolution passes

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Enquirer) - A candidate for Forest Hills superintendent withdrew his name Thursday morning after the school board passed a resolution against critical race theory and anti-racism practices being implemented in the district, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. Russ Fussnecker is currently the superintendent...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati Fourth of July Fireworks, Parades and Parties to Celebrate America’s Independence

Cincinnati Fourth of July Fireworks, Parades and Parties to Celebrate America's Independence

Every July 4, America celebrates the ratification of the Declaration of Independence and separation of the 13 original colonies from British rule with parades, pyrotechnics and other parties. If you're looking to get your Fourth of July fix — and see some colorful explosions in the sky — here are some suggestions taking place throughout the weekend and on July 4 itself.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Coney Island offering free admission to teachers all week

Coney Island offering free admission to teachers all week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Coney Island is offering free general admission to all certified teachers during teacher appreciation week. Up to four additional guests will receive $5 off admission "as a thank you to those who inspire, educate and motivate our community's children," a Coney Island spokesperson said.
CINCINNATI, OH
indyschild.com

Family Fun in Warren County: Ohio’s Largest Playground

Family Fun in Warren County: Ohio's Largest Playground

Fondly known as "Ohio's largest playground," Warren County has definitely earned this designation. Located between Cincinnati and Dayton, this area of Southwest Ohio is the destination for families looking for fun in all forms. Warren County should be on your family's radar for your next vacation, from nationally recognized amusement and water parks to outdoor adventures and great food.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Everything to Know About the Cincinnati Pride Parade and Festival this Weekend

Everything to Know About the Cincinnati Pride Parade and Festival this Weekend

While the Queen City has been celebrating Pride month throughout June, the official Cincinnati Pride Parade and Festival kicks off this weekend. The return of the first in-person Cincinnati Pride Parade since COVID hit in 2020 will begin June 25 at 11 a.m. at 7th and Plum Streets. It will then move down Vine Street and end at Sawyer Point and Yeatman's Cove, where the festival portion of the event will take place. Find the map for staging for people and floats here.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio's self-service BMV kiosks now at stores in Greater Cincinnati

Ohio's self-service BMV kiosks now at stores in Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Did you know you can renew your vehicle registration and get license plate stickers without having to go to the BMV?. Ohio's new self-service kiosks are now at some stores in Greater Cincinnati. One is located at the Kroger in Oakley on Marburg Avenue another is at the Meijer in Fairfield.
FAIRFIELD, OH
Eater

The 10 Best Chili Parlors in Cincinnati

The 10 Best Chili Parlors in Cincinnati

Cincinnati chili dates back a century to Empress Chili, a parlor run by Macedonian brothers John and Tom Kiradjieff. According to lore, the brothers were serving a Bolognese-like meat sauce over spaghetti, until a customer suggested topping it with cheddar. A classic was born — one that would forever confuddle visitors to the Queen City.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

P.G. Sittenfeld trial: 16 jurors selected

P.G. Sittenfeld trial: 16 jurors selected

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld's corruption trial is now underway as the 16 jurors have been selected from the pool of 80. Sittenfeld, 37, walked into the federal courthouse off Walnut Street in downtown Cincinnati holding hands with his wife, Dr. Sarah Coyne, with two other family members right behind them.
CINCINNATI, OH

