COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Heat continues to rule the weather headlines this week. A weekend front will hopefully bring less heat and rain chances by Sunday. TUESDAY: Summer officially begins today, and the weather will tag along as well. Expect plenty of sun with highs in the mid 90s…upper 90s for some. Heat indices will once again return to the 100s, nearing 105 degrees in some spots.

2 DAYS AGO