ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellicottville, NY

Holiday Valley Mudslide in Ellicottville

WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dtMsi_0gFFbjcN00

It's not exactly good clean fun taking place in ski country this weekend.

The Holiday Valley Mudslide took place in Elicottville Saturday.

Everyone got dirty for this fun run through an obstacle course.

There's a long and a short version, depending on how competitive you are, or how dirty you're willing to get.

About 1,000 people took part this year.

A portion of the proceeds go to P.U.N.T. which is an organization that supports families who have lost a child to cancer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Tonawandas Gateway Harbor concerts return on Wednesday

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The longest running weekly local band concert series in Western New York is kicking off the season on Wednesday. Tonawandas Gateway Harbor Concerts takes place every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Located at the terminus of the Erie Canal at Gateway Harbor Park. In addition to local musicians, the event also features food trucks and vendors.
TONAWANDA, NY
Big Frog 104

Pick Your Own Unique Bouquet on One of Kind NY Flower Farm

There's a two-acre field of flowers on a unique rural u-pick flower farm you'll want to visit this summer. The Flower Stand is a country getaway in the village of Springville, 30 minutes south of Buffalo, New York, where you’ll find row after row of gorgeous and affordable flowers in the prettiest setting you could imagine.
SPRINGVILLE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

“We’ve Got Your 6″ Parade Returns To Wyoming County

It is back this weekend. The 3rd annual "We’ve Got Your 6" Wyoming County 1st Responders Ride is happening this Saturday. The best part is that everyone is invited to be part of the parade. Participants are asked to decorate their motorcycles, cars, and trucks with Thin Blue Line, Thin Red Line, and American, and emergency service flags.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellicottville, NY
Sports
Ellicottville, NY
Government
City
Ellicottville, NY
WIVB

Home décor store At Home opens in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Home décor shoppers have a new option in Amherst: At Home, which brands itself as The Home Décor Superstore, is opening at 3151 Sheridan Drive next to Whole Foods. The store’s grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, July 2. It had a soft...
AMHERST, NY
WGRZ TV

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for WNY expires

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wednesday afternoon the National Weather Service office in Buffalo issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning as the same storm that rolled through Buffalo strengthened as it moved away from the lake. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued earlier Wednesday afternoon for Cattaraugus, Allegany, Wyoming and Erie counties has...
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Best Places to Grab a Hot Dog in Buffalo & WNY According to Western New Yorkers

When it comes to choosing the best hot dog places in Western New York, people definitely have their favorites, but one thing we can all agree on is if it’s a Sahlen’s hot dog, then it’s sure to be a good one. In that regard, this guide won’t steer you wrong if you’re on a quest to find the best hot dog places our region has to offer.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Pantry receives record donation as West Seneca VFW post disbands

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — As it disbands because it no longer has enough members, a local VFW post is donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to groups that help veterans. A few years ago, members of the Harvey D. Morin VFW Post #2940 made the tough decision to surrender their charter. They sold their headquarters in West Seneca and, after paying off all of their debts, had money left over.
TONAWANDA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer
2 On Your Side

Bella Ciao to bring upscale casual Italian to downtown

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new upscale Italian restaurant is coming to a downtown Buffalo space that has sat vacant since the pandemic. Bella Ciao will open at the Avant Building at 200 Delaware in space previously occupied by Sear Steakhouse. It’s the newest effort by KC Mullett, who operates...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Manager of Elmos Bar in Getzville Has Passed Away

When you think of great chicken wings in Western New York, you immediately think of places like Bar-Bill Tavern, Nine-Eleven Tavern and Elmos. Elmos is located in the Getzville Plaza in Getzville, just off Millersport Highway, and is known for some of the best wings in the Buffalo region. Unfortunately,...
GETZVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is Your Landlord Required To Provide A/C in New York State?

With temperatures nearing 100 degrees in Western New York this week, Buffalo residents who are blessed enough to have air conditioning will be blasting that cool air to avoid melting. But what if you’re not one of the lucky ones who has an air conditioning unit or central air in their apartment? Is your landlord required to provide that for you on extremely hot days here in WNY?
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown High School Announces Commencement Speaker

Jamestown High School has announced that Katie Castro will serve as the school's 2022 Commencement Speaker. Mrs. Castro is a speaker, strategist and social entrepreneur who is committed to the catalyzation of movements through innovation, collaboration and social impact. JHS Principal Dana Williams says, "Katie Castro exemplifies the idea of...
JAMESTOWN, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy