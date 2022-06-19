Holiday Valley Mudslide in Ellicottville

It's not exactly good clean fun taking place in ski country this weekend.

The Holiday Valley Mudslide took place in Elicottville Saturday.

Everyone got dirty for this fun run through an obstacle course.

There's a long and a short version, depending on how competitive you are, or how dirty you're willing to get.

About 1,000 people took part this year.

A portion of the proceeds go to P.U.N.T. which is an organization that supports families who have lost a child to cancer.