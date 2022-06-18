ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rays finally get some runs, and a win, too

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs allows four runs in a little more than four innings pitched Saturday agains the Orioles. [ TERRANCE WILLIAMS | AP ]

BALTIMORE — The challenge for the Rays has been to score runs, and that they did Saturday, snapping a 15-inning drought that started Thursday.

They got four in the third inning alone, matching their total from the previous four games, and six by the fifth inning.

But that still wasn’t enough, as they lost the lead in the sixth, then had to rally in the ninth, beating the Orioles 7-6 to halt a four-game losing streak (which matched a season high).

The Rays (36-29) went back ahead on a sacrifice fly by Harold Ramirez that scored Yandy Diaz, who drew a one-out walk. Ji-Man Choi singled and Randy Arozarena was hit by a Dillon Tate pitch to load the bases.

Rays starter Jeffrey Springs came into the game with a 12 1/3-inning scoreless streak, so it seemed like news when he gave up two runs in the second. He allowed two singles (one a bunt), then a double to left that was mishandled slightly by Arozarena and scored both.

Shut out since the fifth inning of Thursday’s game at Yankee Stadium, the Rays broke through in the third. As sometimes happens in these cases, the hits weren’t particularly hard — the first three were to the opposite field.

Francisco Mejia, who had a four-hit day, got them started with a single to left-center, Kevin Kiermaier blooped a ball just inside the leftfield line, and Manuel Margot lined a two-run double to right.

Diaz followed with a single — making four actual hits in a row for the Rays — and with two outs, Ramirez doubled to right to score two more, then was thrown out trying to get to third.

The Rays extended the lead to 6-2 in the fifth when Diaz led off with a double and Choi followed with a homer, his sixth.

But nothing is easy for the Rays these days.

Springs allowed a leadoff single, then after a wild pitch and a ground out that moved Austin Hays to third, with the infield playing in, another to Ryan Mountcastle. That got the Orioles a run and ended Springs’ day.

Matt Wisler made it worse, allowing a single and a two-out walk to load the bases. A slow roller through the right side by Robinson Chirinos, an ex-Ray, scored two more to make it 6-5.

The Rays completed the giveaway in the sixth.

Ryan Thompson got two outs, then the Rays made another of their too frequent defensive mistakes, shortstop Taylor Walls whiffing on a somewhat routine grounder. Thompson, who gave up a lead to the Yankees in his last outing, faltered again for the Rays.

He walked Mountcastle, then gave up a single to Anthony Santander that scored the tying run.

This story will be updated.

• • •

