ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healdsburg, CA

Blake Burke starts in left field for Healdsburg

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W58xP_0gFFb8Er00

Tennessee freshman Blake Burke is playing in the California Collegiate League with the Healdsburg Prune Packers.

Burke started in left field Saturday in game No. 1 of a doubleheader for Healdsburg against the Solano Mudcats. He went 1-for-3 in the Prune Packers’ 2-1 loss to Solano.

Healdsburg is slated to play Solano in game No. 2 Saturday at 9 p.m. EDT.

Burke appeared in 45 games for Tennessee during the 2022 season. He recorded a .326 batting average, while totaling 14 home runs, 32 RBIs, 30 runs, 31 hits, three doubles, one triple, 19 walks and two stolen bases.

Tennessee (57-9, 25-5 SEC) concluded its 2022 season on June 12.

The Vols advanced to the NCAA Tournament Super Regional and were ranked No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll for 10 consecutive weeks (March 28-May 30).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California College Sports
City
Healdsburg, CA
Healdsburg, CA
Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaches Poll#College Baseball#The Prune Packers#Sec#Vols
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy