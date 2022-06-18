Blake Burke starts in left field for Healdsburg

Tennessee freshman Blake Burke is playing in the California Collegiate League with the Healdsburg Prune Packers.

Burke started in left field Saturday in game No. 1 of a doubleheader for Healdsburg against the Solano Mudcats. He went 1-for-3 in the Prune Packers’ 2-1 loss to Solano.

Healdsburg is slated to play Solano in game No. 2 Saturday at 9 p.m. EDT.

Burke appeared in 45 games for Tennessee during the 2022 season. He recorded a .326 batting average, while totaling 14 home runs, 32 RBIs, 30 runs, 31 hits, three doubles, one triple, 19 walks and two stolen bases.

Tennessee (57-9, 25-5 SEC) concluded its 2022 season on June 12.

The Vols advanced to the NCAA Tournament Super Regional and were ranked No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll for 10 consecutive weeks (March 28-May 30).