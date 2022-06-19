ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New Chris Hemsworth Movie Leaps to #1 on Netflix

By Nathaniel Brail
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Hemsworth has been on a bit of a roll with his last few films. He's starred in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Extraction, and now Spiderhead. The Avengers star will have two films that will be released this year but his most recently released film Spiderhead has already made its...

comicbook.com

Comments / 69

UH8MEMORE
4d ago

It's horrible. The Wife enjoyed it just staring at Hemsworth. I assume most of the ladies didn't for the same reason.

Michele
4d ago

Not a very good movie. The ending just dropped off. Almost like they reached the time limit and said we have to just end this. Wouldn’t recommend.

Fish Gutz
4d ago

Trash. Boring. Could not finish it. Netflix counts any viewing over 2 minutes the same as full viewing.

BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week

It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Spiderhead: Chris Hemsworth's New Netflix Movie Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

After the success of Extraction, Chris Hemsworth is back with a new Netflix film. Spiderhead is hitting the streaming site this weekend and follows the Thor: Love and Thunder star as a man who uses some kind of experimental drug to get two inmates of his prison facility to admit how they really feel about each other. Spiderhead was directed by Joseph Kosinski, who also helmed Top Gun: Maverick, which has been met with rave reviews. As for Spiderhead, the reviews are starting to pour in. ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 2.5 out of 5 and called it "average" but added that it's Hemsworth's "best performance." After 56 reviews, the new movie is now up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 57% critics score. You can check out some of the critic's mixed reviews below...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Shazia Mirza: ‘When I was eight, my mother said, “You are ugly, and ugly girls can’t become actresses”’

B — orn in Birmingham, Mirza, 46, was a science teacher before becoming a standup comedian. She made her name touring her show The Kardashians Made Me Do It, followed by With Love from St Tropez. This year she performs Coconut, which was nominated for best standup tour at the Channel 4 NationalComedy awards, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 3-28 August. Her podcast with John Kampfner is called Pale, Male and Stale, and her television work includes the BBC Two series Pilgrimage. She lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Josh Brolin Mocks Marvel's Inability to Get Recognized by Prestigious Award-Giving Bodies

It's been a long-standing debate within the comic book film community whether or not superhero films deserve a spot at the grand stage of the Oscars but Marvel Studios has been campaigning real hard for years. To its credit, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been nominated at the Academy Awards on more than one occasion but sadly, none of them have been for major awards.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Chris Hemsworth Is Open to Reprise Star Trek Role

Before he became Thor, Chris Hemsworth's first major big-screen role is in 2009's Star Trek where he played George Kirk at the beginning of the film. There were even plans for him to reprise the role a few years ago and team up with Chris Pine on a sequel that didn't end up happening. However, it looks like the Australian actor still has his eyes on returning to the Star Trek Universe.
MOVIES

