Milwaukee, WI

Brewers' bats come alive in 7-3 win over Reds

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
Willy Adames and Hunter Renfroe both homered for the second straight day, rookie Jason Alexander earn his first career win and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-3 on Saturday.

Jace Peterson drove in two runs with a sixth-inning double on a chopper over the head of leaping first baseman Mike Moustakas, and Milwaukee won a second straight game for the first time this month.

The roller-coaster Reds have lost three straight after a three-game winning streak, which followed a four-game slide.

Alexander (1-0) allowed one unearned run through five innings of his fourth start before giving up four hits and two runs in the sixth. Overall, he allowed eight hits and three runs, two earned, with one walk and two strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Miguel Sánchez inherited runners on first and third with two outs and got pinch-hitter TJ Friedl to pop out. Trevor Kelly pitched a hitless 1 2/3 innings before Hoby Milner got the final four outs.

Adames gave the Brewers a 3-0 lead with a two-run home run in their three-run third inning, his team-high 13th homer this season..

Graham Ashcraft struggled for the second straight after dominating his first four outings. Milwaukee got to Ashcraft (3-1) for eight hits and six runs with two walks and four strikeouts in five innings. He’s been knocked around for 17 hits and 10 runs in 9 2/3 innings over his last two starts after limiting opponents to 15 hits and three runs in 23 2/3 innings over his first four appearances.

Renfroe led off the seventh with a shot over the left field wall against Luis Cessa.

