Police: Gun fired at Virginia mall, no injuries reported

Related
Police: Man drops a loaded gun, 1,000 fentanyl pills outside Virginia McDonald's
A Virginia man faces a long list of gun and drug charges following a situation outside a Stafford McDonald's restaurant.
Bay Net
Police Charge Inmate For Fatal Stabbing At Department Of Corrections
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department charged an inmate at the Department of Corrections for fatally stabbing another inmate on Monday. The suspect is 26-year-old Brandon Smothers. He’s charged with the fatal stabbing of 27-year-old Domonique Thurston. On June 20, 2022, at approximately...
WTOP
Man killed in Suitland shooting
A man is dead after being shot in Suitland, Maryland, Monday evening. Prince George’s County police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Regency Parkway near an apartment complex. Officers in the area found a man outside with a gunshot wound. He was taken...
wfxrtv.com
Roof ripped off Virginia apartment building amid severe weather
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several areas in central Virginia Wednesday afternoon, and with the weather came massive damages across the region. More than 70,000 customers in the metro Richmond and Tri-Cities areas reported power outages on Wednesday, June 22....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia murder suspect surrenders to deputies on FaceTime
A suspect in a deadly shooting surrendered to deputies over a FaceTime call and was taken into custody on Interstate 95 Sunday morning.
theriver953.com
Fairfax Authorities seek information on a fugitive
Fairfax Police Department announced that they are seeking information a fugitive. Noah Settles also known as D.C. Rap artist No Savage is being sought by Fairfax County Police. Settles is facing charges of attempted malicious wounding, discharging a weapon into an occupied building 3 times and use of a firearm...
WTOP
Police ID driver killed in Oakton crash
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, identified the person who was killed in a crash Sunday night. Franklin Aquino, 18, of Chantilly, was traveling south near the 3200 block of Fox Mill Road in Oakton just after 10:30 p.m., when, upon cresting a hill, he lost control and went off the road, striking a tree.
Mack truck catches fire after colliding with Jeep on Virginia highway, both drivers die
According to state police, a woman was driving a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee down a private driveway when the car's brakes failed, which caused the Jeep to enter Route 340 and crash into a 2001 Mack truck that was hauling cement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAVY News 10
Virginia moves away from CDC with new COVID-19 quarantine guidance
WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. Virginia moves away from CDC with new COVID-19 quarantine …. Shooting investigation on Oriole Dr. in Virginia …. Police fatally shoot man in Larchmont area of Norfolk. Police investigating on S. Oriole Drive in VB after …. Plane’s landing gear fails before touchdown on...
Metro News
Virginia trucker says his truck was shot in last week’s I-79 incident in Weston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Virginia trucker is recounting his encounter with a gunman on I-79 as he passed through West Virginia last week. Justin Gilbert, a truck driver from Dublin, Va., just happened to be passing Exit 99 at Weston on I-79 moments after the driver of a silver SUV pulled sideways on the highway and blocked northbound traffic.
mocoshow.com
Update: Detectives Investigative Fatal Collision in Damascus; Victim’s Identity Released
– Victim’s Name Released in June 18, 2022 Fatality. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit have identified the victim in the June 18 fatality as 45-year-old Rene Rivas Quinteros from Winchester, Virginia. ————————————————————————————————————————————————————...
Man fights for life after drowning in ‘Difficult Run River’
MCLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police have responded around Difficult Run River in the 8800 block of Georgetown Pike in McLean for a drowning. According to the tweet, a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teen dead, officer, 2 shot at DC event with no permit
The shooting took place Sunday night near 14th and U Streets NW, about 2 miles north of the White House.
Gov. Youngkin talks Virginia gas tax holiday on 'CBS Mornings'
Gov. Glenn Youngkin appeared on "CBS Mornings" Thursday morning to discuss the gas tax holiday proposal, abortion laws and gun reform in Virginia.
15-year-old shot and killed in Moechella identified
Police said they responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of U Street, Northwest 14th and U Street in Washington, D.C. Sunday night.
‘Punched, kicked, spit on’: Va. health care workers say they face more violence since pandemic
Expressing frustration with what they say are increasing incidents of violence at work, doctors at the Virginia College of Emergency Physicians are urging federal lawmakers to support a U.S. Senate bill that would give greater protections to health care workers. “I have been assaulted by patients hundreds of times — have been punched, kicked, spit […] The post ‘Punched, kicked, spit on’: Va. health care workers say they face more violence since pandemic appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WJLA
45-year-old Virginia man killed in Damascus crash Saturday morning
DAMASCUS, Md. (7News) — A 45-year-old Winchester, Virginia man was killed in a crash in Damascus, Maryland Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Police. Rene Rivas Quinteros was pronounced dead after a car he was a passenger in was involved in a crash in the 28540 block of Ridge Road around 8:15 a.m.
1 dead after shooting in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 8000 block of Seaton St. in Alexandria, Va. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police, a man called after being shot twice while parked in his car. He was taken to the hospital and has died from […]
Not Guilty, Sentenced to Life: Virginia appeals court dismisses Terrence Richardson’s innocence request
The Virginia Court of Appeals has denied the innocence petition of Terrence Richardson, one of the two men sentenced to life in prison in connection to the murder of a Virginia police officer in 1998 despite being found not guilty of the crime.
Fairfax Police identify suspect in Tysons Corner shooting
Officers responded to 1961 Chain Bridge Road when shots rang out inside the mall at around 3 p.m. Saturday. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
WTVR CBS 6
43K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.https://www.wtvr.com/
Comments / 0