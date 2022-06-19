Police: Gun fired at Virginia mall, no injuries reported

Expressing frustration with what they say are increasing incidents of violence at work, doctors at the Virginia College of Emergency Physicians are urging federal lawmakers to support a U.S. Senate bill that would give greater protections to health care workers. “I have been assaulted by patients hundreds of times — have been punched, kicked, spit […] The post ‘Punched, kicked, spit on’: Va. health care workers say they face more violence since pandemic appeared first on Virginia Mercury.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO