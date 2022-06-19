ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Police: Gun fired at Virginia mall, no injuries reported

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Related
Bay Net

Police Charge Inmate For Fatal Stabbing At Department Of Corrections

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department charged an inmate at the Department of Corrections for fatally stabbing another inmate on Monday. The suspect is 26-year-old Brandon Smothers. He’s charged with the fatal stabbing of 27-year-old Domonique Thurston. On June 20, 2022, at approximately...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WTOP

Man killed in Suitland shooting

A man is dead after being shot in Suitland, Maryland, Monday evening. Prince George’s County police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Regency Parkway near an apartment complex. Officers in the area found a man outside with a gunshot wound. He was taken...
SUITLAND, MD
wfxrtv.com

Roof ripped off Virginia apartment building amid severe weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several areas in central Virginia Wednesday afternoon, and with the weather came massive damages across the region. More than 70,000 customers in the metro Richmond and Tri-Cities areas reported power outages on Wednesday, June 22....
RICHMOND, VA
theriver953.com

Fairfax Authorities seek information on a fugitive

Fairfax Police Department announced that they are seeking information a fugitive. Noah Settles also known as D.C. Rap artist No Savage is being sought by Fairfax County Police. Settles is facing charges of attempted malicious wounding, discharging a weapon into an occupied building 3 times and use of a firearm...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Police ID driver killed in Oakton crash

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, identified the person who was killed in a crash Sunday night. Franklin Aquino, 18, of Chantilly, was traveling south near the 3200 block of Fox Mill Road in Oakton just after 10:30 p.m., when, upon cresting a hill, he lost control and went off the road, striking a tree.
OAKTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia moves away from CDC with new COVID-19 quarantine guidance

WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. Virginia moves away from CDC with new COVID-19 quarantine …. Shooting investigation on Oriole Dr. in Virginia …. Police fatally shoot man in Larchmont area of Norfolk. Police investigating on S. Oriole Drive in VB after …. Plane’s landing gear fails before touchdown on...
VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Virginia trucker says his truck was shot in last week’s I-79 incident in Weston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Virginia trucker is recounting his encounter with a gunman on I-79 as he passed through West Virginia last week. Justin Gilbert, a truck driver from Dublin, Va., just happened to be passing Exit 99 at Weston on I-79 moments after the driver of a silver SUV pulled sideways on the highway and blocked northbound traffic.
WESTON, WV
mocoshow.com

Update: Detectives Investigative Fatal Collision in Damascus; Victim’s Identity Released

– Victim’s Name Released in June 18, 2022 Fatality. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit have identified the victim in the June 18 fatality as 45-year-old Rene Rivas Quinteros from Winchester, Virginia. ————————————————————————————————————————————————————...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Virginia Mercury

‘Punched, kicked, spit on’: Va. health care workers say they face more violence since pandemic

Expressing frustration with what they say are increasing incidents of violence at work, doctors at the Virginia College of Emergency Physicians are urging federal lawmakers to support a U.S. Senate bill that would give greater protections to health care workers.  “I have been assaulted by patients hundreds of times —  have been punched, kicked, spit […] The post ‘Punched, kicked, spit on’: Va. health care workers say they face more violence since pandemic appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
WJLA

45-year-old Virginia man killed in Damascus crash Saturday morning

DAMASCUS, Md. (7News) — A 45-year-old Winchester, Virginia man was killed in a crash in Damascus, Maryland Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Police. Rene Rivas Quinteros was pronounced dead after a car he was a passenger in was involved in a crash in the 28540 block of Ridge Road around 8:15 a.m.
DAMASCUS, MD
WDVM 25

1 dead after shooting in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 8000 block of Seaton St. in Alexandria, Va. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police, a man called after being shot twice while parked in his car. He was taken to the hospital and has died from […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

