Ragin' Awards: Team of the Year

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has signed Senate Bill 342 by Sen. Katrina Jackson, which is relative to the application of Louisiana’s abortion statutes. According to a release from the governor's office, while this legislation is similar to that passed in 2006, which is effective upon Roe V. Wade being overturned, Senate Bill 342 would expand the exceptions contained in the 2006 legislation to include instances of medical futility and ectopic pregnancies. Further, this bill will confirm what is unclear in the 2006 legislation, which is that emergency contraception is available under Senate Bill 342 for victims of rape and incest prior to when a pregnancy can be clinically diagnosed, the release states.

