Tuesday morning the Dodge pickup pulled up next to a truck carrying a 120-foot concrete beam that originated in Waco at South Loop 336 and I-45. The truck’s escort should have had the lane closed but did not. Little did the driver of the pickup know the truck was turning onto the Loop and heading to Cleveland for the bridge over the San Jacinto River. As the driver made his turn, the pickup was in his blind spot. The Dodge driver started blowing the horn but the truck driver carrying the beam did not hear it. The beam hit and crushed the right side of the pickup. The pickup driver was not injured.

DODGE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO