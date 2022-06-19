ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

How people at Emancipation Park's Juneteenth celebration are coping with heat

KHOU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of people braved the afternoon heat...

www.khou.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

What to expect at the Houston Pride Festival & Parade this weekend

HOUSTON — Kendra Walker with Pride Houston and DJ Rocabye joined Great Day Houston to discuss this weekend's Pride Celebration. The Pride Houston Festival and Parade will be held on Saturday, June 25 in downtown Houston. To learn more you can follow them on social media:. The Pride Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Tips on how to protect your foundation from drought conditions

HOUSTON — Our homes are vulnerable to the beating sun just as we are, so it's important you keep your home hydrated during drought conditions to prevent foundation problems. Over time, our home's foundation starts to shift and crack due to the outside elements. As most homeowners know, this isn't good news because a broken wall may very well mean a broken wallet.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth Celebration#Coping#Umbrellas
houstoniamag.com

Gentrification Spreads Through Houston's Oldest Communities

Gentrification has become a viscous and unruly force that’s reshaping Houston’s social fabric. Over the Past 20 years, the Greater Houston area has experienced more population growth than any other major city in Texas. Gentrification, one of the results of this increase, has become a viscous and unruly force that’s reshaping Houston’s social fabric.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston area homeowner shares warning after AC unit was stolen

HOUSTON – A homeowner in the Shepard Forest area is warning his neighbors to be on the lookout after his AC unit was stolen in the middle of the night. “A new unit can vary, $1,400, $1,500. Plus the install cost and the coolant that goes in it. You’re probably looking at over 2 Grand easy just for that,” said homeowner Craig Kasper.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
fox26houston.com

Hundreds attend Juneteenth festivals in Houston & call for more companies to recognize the holiday

HOUSTON - Hundreds of Houstonians spent the day celebrating Juneteenth from Houston down to Galveston. There were festivals, fireworks shows and live concerts. Houstonians didn't hold back when it came to celebrating Junteenth 2022, a 2-day event at emancipation park brought out nearly 2,000 people. There were live music performances from local and big named bands like Kool and The Gang, The Isley brothers, and Maze. The emancipation proclamation granted people held as slaves their freedom in 1863, but the news was slow to travel.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

LIST: Burn bans across Greater Houston area

HOUSTON — Burn bans have been issued for several Houston-area counties in response to the moderate to severe drought conditions. In fact, more than 100 counties across Texas have had to implement burn bans to prevent wildfires. Burn bans typically impact outdoor fires, including the burning of trash, campfires,...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Juneteenth parade in Acres Home entertains hot but happy crowd

HOUSTON — Hundreds of people came out to the Juneteenth parade in Acres Home Saturday morning, despite the heat. “Happy Juneteenth, everybody,” Mayor Sylvester Turner declared while greeting people in the crowd. “It’s all good in the hood." “It’s very hot today,” said Claude Hall, who...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy