How people at Emancipation Park's Juneteenth celebration are coping with heat

HOUSTON - Hundreds of Houstonians spent the day celebrating Juneteenth from Houston down to Galveston. There were festivals, fireworks shows and live concerts. Houstonians didn't hold back when it came to celebrating Junteenth 2022, a 2-day event at emancipation park brought out nearly 2,000 people. There were live music performances from local and big named bands like Kool and The Gang, The Isley brothers, and Maze. The emancipation proclamation granted people held as slaves their freedom in 1863, but the news was slow to travel.
Comments / 1